having watched an early trailer, edited to maintain the mystery of why the central character is in jail, and being a fan of Oscar Issac and Tiffany Haddish, I agreed to be the point person in-house to guard Focus Features Reserved seating. The director, Paul Schrader, flew in from the Venice Film Festival to Telluride for his screening. There was a buzz about this sneak preview, and the seats at the Sheridan Opera House were packed. Many people even lined up an hour-and-a-half before screen time to ensure that they could get a seat.
I'm not a fan of violence. More sex, less violence is my preference in film viewing. I'm also not a fan of this director's work. I didn't see “Taxi Driver” and found “First Reformed” disturbing, weird and unrelentingly dark. This is to set the tone for why, even if “Card Counter” could be called a timely rumination on America's failed war on terror, this was not a film for me. And it was unusual for Telluride Film Festival to fill two TBAs with a film that was to be released in a few days. It was the cachet of having Schrader in attendance, I'm sure.
I disliked the opening credits. Something about the green background felt grating, and the soundtrack set the foreboding tone for the story. Issac plays an inscrutable character named William Tell, who's discovered that prison suits him. Once released, he attempts to replicate the monotony and routine in an unusual way — by becoming a card shark. Traveling from casino to casino, he strips his hotel rooms of all distraction. I love how Manohla Dargis of the New York Times refers to the way this itinerate gambler wraps his hotel furniture as “an eccentric flourish reminiscent of Christo.”
Though in my mind, it was if he was preparing the room for a blood bathl; the wrappings an easier way to remove the stains.
Into this life of endless poker games and journaling, Haddish strides in her high heels and slinky attire with another ludicrous name, LaLinda. Why Schrader chose a well-known and well-loved comedian to play the love interest in his thriller is a puzzle. Haddish does her best, but I spent my time waiting for her to do something silly to break the tension, and I didn't believe their relationship for one second. It was slightly more plausible than the gambler and the kid setting up life together on the road. Tye Sheridan was woefully miscast as Cirk, a son bent on revenge. He certainly had the petulance down but his character seems well suited to this aimless life. He admits to not being equipped to kidnap a trained killer. The jump from listless to desperate action rings false.
Don't get me started on Willem Dafoe and his mustache. His character wouldn't hurt a fly, let alone orchestrate a heinous torture regime. The flashbacks to Abu Ghraib, even distorted by the fish-eye lens, are cringe-inducing scenes of torture. Schrader makes sure that you understand how awful it was by returning a few more times to show evermore gruesome torture scenes. These scenes are plausible for the story arc but are now sadly lodged in my brain. Fortunately, the most blood-curdling, bone-snapping scenes are kept off camera; told with sound effects and screaming.
As the highly implausible story wraps up, there's not a single relationship that rings true. And not a single plot point that makes sense once the trio of characters becomes aligned. So, I found it laughable to watch the last long shot of two fingers reaching toward each other as if Schrader was recreating Michelangelo’s “Creation of Man” only told with long, lacquered nails. A beginning that put me on edge and an ending that left me snorting in sardonic laughter, “The Card Counter” was a bad beat for me.
Drinks with films rating: 1 glass of whatever she's having at the bar out of 5 for Oscar Issac's committed performance.
