Wednesday, Oct. 12
1) Bring your kiddos to practice reading with a licensed therapy dog during Paws to Read at the Wilkinson Public Library today at 3:30 p.m. Phone 970-728-4519 ext. 123 to reserve a spot.
2) Fiesta for Todos is in the Transfer Warehouse this afternoon, with live music, tacos and crafts. Drop by from 4-6 p.m. (admission is free).
3) The Telluride Rotary Club meets in Elks Lodge tonight: socializing takes place at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. All those interested in Rotary are invited. Visit telluriderotary.com to learn more.
Thursday, Oct. 13
1) The Telluride Horror Show is in town this weekend, with a fresh slate of freaky films at venues throughout Telluride. Visit telluridehorrorshow.com to see what’s on.
2) Good Karma: The company Karma Tutors is offering free college-essay workshops on Thursdays through the end of this month at the Wilkinson Public Library from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
3) Join representatives from Sheep Mountain Alliance and other conservation-minded nonprofits for happy your tonight at The Buck’s Rooftop from 5-6:30 p.m. Register to attend at sheepmountainalliance.org/eventcalendar.
Friday, Oct. 14
1) Last call for produce: It’s the final day of the Telluride Farmers Market for 2022. The market is on South Oak St., and goes from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
2) Celebrate Oktoberfest with German food and drink, live music, games and festive attire (costumes are encouraged) in the Transfer Warehouse today from 3-9 p.m.
3) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts a graveyard tour by lamplight this evening. Meet at Lone Tree Cemetery at 7 p.m. (if you dare).
4) Colorado River District General Manager Andy Mueller presents ‘A River Overdrawn: The Colorado River Basin & Western Slope Water,’ at the Sherbino Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
1) The Telluride Education Foundation hosts a fall festival today at Judy Long Field, TMHS, featuring a 5K, fun run, food, games and more. Purchase raffle tickets at tellurideeducation.org.
2) The Telluride Horror Show is in town through tomorrow; to see what’s screening, visit telluridehorror.com.
3) There's a Celebration of Life today for Hilaree Nelson in Telluride Town Park from 12-3 p.m., featuring light food and drink and most importantly, stories about the box canyon's iconic ski mountaineer. Bring camp chairs; parking is limited (please try to walk or ride your bike). An optional gathering at The Ride Lounge takes place at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a World Food Day potluck at the library this afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Bring your favorite dish and a recipe to share.
2) The Telluride Gondola closes for the fall season at midnight tonight. The gondola reopens November 18.
Monday, Oct. 17
1) It's creepy and it's kooky: Just in time for the haunting season, author Justin Criado's 'Chronicles of Chaos' has arrived. The author reads from, and signs copies of, his new book in the Wilkinson Public Library’s Magazine Room tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
2) It is never off-season for Telluride’s chapter of AA, which hosts meetings seven days a week, sometimes twice a day, in person at Christ Church and on Zoom if you prefer. Call 970-729-1120 for a list of meeting times to be sent to your phone, and 970-728-7270 if you need someone to talk to.
3) Mark your calendar: The Not-So-Young People’s Theater presents ‘The Sound of Music’ nightly, from Oct. 20-23 at the Sheridan Opera House. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com to learn more.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
1) If it’s Tuesday, it must be Tinker Time with the Pinhead Institute! The free kids program is at 2:30 p.m. in the Wilkinson Public Library today.
2) Practice your Spanish with native speakers, and enjoy free appetizers, on La Cocina de Luz’s patio at 5:30 p.m.
3) The Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Shorts Tour screens in Ridgway's Sherbino Theater at 7:30 p.m. Visit sherbino.org to secure a seat.
