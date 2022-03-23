Though it’s being called a prom party — and a prom king and queen will indeed be voted on Friday night — it’s really an occasion to dance like the dickens to some of the most memorable tunes of the 1980s.
Meaning: some of the best dance music of all times.
Naturally, Michael Jackson’s music dominates the list (“Beat It,” “Billie Jean” and “Thriller” are all on it). Fun fact: “Thriller,” the title track of the best-selling album in history, reportedly almost didn’t make that album at all not only once, but twice, according to a review of “the top 25 songs from the 80s to party to” at happymag.com: Because Quincy Jones believed “the song was an afterthought , and again when Michael’s church-going friends told him the video promoted devil worship.” (Hence, the famous disclaimer from the rising superstar in the clip’s first frame: “Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film in no way endorses a belief in the occult.”)
You might think of the titles of the decade’s best dance hits as a commentary on the state of the pandemic over the past two years, from “Hungry Like the Wolf” (Duran Duran) and “Super Freak” (Rick James) to “Livin’ On a Prayer” (Bon Jovi) and “Another One Bites the Dust” (Queen) to, at long last, “Celebration” (Kool & the Gang) or at the very least, David Bowie’s exhortation: “Let’s Dance.”
Bet you can hear every one of these in your head, and tomorrow night, you can very likely dance to all of them at the Sherbino, in covers by the 6 Million Dollar Band, which specializes in “the best of 80s New Wave, 80s Synth Pop and good old-fashioned 80s Rock & Roll.”
“It’s funny, and — knock on wood — maybe” it presages “a great, ‘We’re coming out of things’ moment,’” the theater’s events coordinator, Tricia Oakland, said. “We had a 1980s ‘prom’ party with this same band in late February 2020. Three weeks later, the world shut down.” Fast forward to this spring: “The same band reached out again and said, ‘Hey, is there a possibility of booking another show?’ This is kind of on the heels of March Fourth,” Oakland added. The sold-out performance “was phenomenal, and so much fun. We even had performers on stage.” (March Fourth is nearly as renowned for its acrobats and stilt-walkers as it is for its musicians).
That concert “Made us realize, magic can happen. We’re allowed to have fun again. The Sherbino’s back.”
What better way to celebrate than with an actual throwback event? The ’80s dance party tomorrow night “will kind of be our last hurrah before we take a spring break,” Oakland added.
The theater is never truly closed for offseason, she explained, “But after Friday, we’ll be closed until April 21. Last year, we didn’t program events in the winter and the spring; this year, we did. In Ridgway, once people have returned from spring break and the kids are back in school, there’s a pretty decent turnout for events. So we’ll come back in,” and the first act that evening will actually be a double bill: Birds of Play, and Gabrielle Louise.
Looking further out into spring, “We’ll have some films and some shows and things, and on May 7, we’ll open the Courtyard with a performance by Donny Morales. This summer, we’ll offer several nights of music in the courtyard each week. We’ll bring back Sherb Talks and ‘Ignite’ talks” — where guests share their passions in snappy slideshow presentations — “and we’ll bring back live theater, in the theater,” Oakland said. “We’re ready to get back into our really-well-rounded, Chautaqua-style programming, offering everything from films to theater to music.”
The ’80s ‘Prom’ featuring the Six Million Dollar Band is at the Sherbino Theater Friday at 8 p.m. Visit sherbino.org to learn more.
