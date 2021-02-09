National Geographic is renowned for its spectacular images of nature. But how often do you get to hear the maestros of scientific discovery and adventure who create its images — the brains behind captivating photos and films who travel the world to get thrilling stories and photos — discuss their work before a live audience?
As you might imagine these days, the answer is “not very.”
Precious few gatherings are taking place right now as it is. And even if there were, it’s unlikely that a cultural nonprofit such as Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater — which is to say, one with a demanding, accomplished audience; superlative taste in cultural programming; and, alas, a limited budget — would be able to afford bringing these people to town.
“National Geographic’s world class speakers and presenters rightfully charge, and receive,” outsized fees for their presentations, said Trisha Oakland, programming chief at the Sherb.
The Sherbino has gotten around this problem by joining with other venues to present a series of Nat Geo livestreamed events over the next few weeks.
“It’s probably the only time we’ll have an opportunity to do this,” Oakland said. “Nat Geo is a beast; it’s quite the maze to work through. We’ve used them before to screen a couple of films, including the documentary ‘Free Solo,’” about climber Alex Honnold’s pioneering ascent of El Capitan without a rope.
National Geographic had strict requirements for Nat Geo Live: Participating venues couldn’t be too close geographically, presumably to maintain that aura of exclusivity.
“It’s only allotted to certain venues,” Oakland said. “I think the next closest place to Ridgway this series is Aspen. National Geographic has a pretty vast speaker series, but realistically, we couldn’t bring this one in on our own. It’s beyond what we can do, given our size of venue. By splitting the screenings among venues across the country, suddenly many smaller theaters are able to participate.”
The result is a live series that begins tonight (Wednesday) with “Scientific Exposure,” on how two of National Geographic’s natural history photographers use science to present the natural world in new, surprising ways. One of the presenters, India-based “molecular-ecologist-turned-natural-history and science photographer” Prasenjeet Yadav, uses his photographic skills to bring “ecological and conservation science” stories, about sky islands, human-animal interactions and more, to a wider audience. (The scientific cross-pollination goes both ways: Yadav’s also a founding member of Shoot for Science, which trains scientists in visual communication.)
Tonight’s other guest is Anand Varda, a National Geographic Photographer of the Year and winner of the World Press Award for best nature story.
Over the next few weeks, there’ll be an evening “Reimagining Dinosaurs,” with National Geographic paleontologists on the evolving science, and how what we thought we know about how the gargantuan reptiles “looked, moved and lived” is changing.
“The event I’m most looking forward to is Feats of Filmmaking, on March 17,” Oakland said, a presentation from masters of nature photography and cinema on, as Oakland put it, on “How’d they get that shot? To be able to have this high-level, immersive presentation from home — pour yourself a glass of wine or make some popcorn, watch in your pajamas, with a really cool educational component for the whole family — is pretty exciting.”
Next week also brings the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, via the Sherbino, straight to your living room. “Buy a fest pass and see it all, or if you’re an aficionado of a single event, like ice climbing, purchase a ticket for a collection of films,” Sherwood said. “Or, screen a single film for $7. You have almost two weeks to plan your viewing” (the fest runs from Feb. 19-28) and plenty of time to choose what you want to see. For admission and complete information on Nat Geo Live streaming events and the Vancouver International Mountain Film fest, visit sherbino.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.