Wednesday, Dec. 7
1) Noel Night is Wednesday in downtown Telluride, featuring a ski-tree-lighting ceremony, retail specials and more from
2) Photographer Brett Schreckengost will sign copies of his images at ‘Ode to Chair 9,’ an exhibit at Slate Gray Gallery South, Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. If you miss the opening tonight, no worries: the display is up through Jan. 1.
3) The Ah Haa School hosts a Seasonal Supper in honor of this festive season in the school’s new kitchen from 5:30-7 p.m. Visit ahhaa.org to learn more.
Thursday, Dec. 8
1) Code, Cookies and Cocoa: The Pinhead Institute hosts ‘Hour of Code’ at the Wilkinson Public Library Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for coders of all ages and levels of expertise (there’ll be fun activities for everyone).
2) The new ski film from Teton Gravity Research, ‘Magic Hour,’ gets two showings at the Sheridan Opera House tonight, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
3) Winter is back, and so are Backcountry Chats at the Wilkinson Public Library. The first is this evening at 6 p.m., and the schedule is jam-packed: it includes a recap of last winter, a discussion of what to carry along in your pack with Chris Dickson of the PI Avy Fund, backcountry gates and Telski backcountry access protocols, rescue insurance, SAR responses and how to call for help.
Friday, Dec. 9
1) The Telluride Choral Society presents ‘WinterSing: A Candlelight Celebration’ this evening at Christ Presbyterian Church. The performance starts at 7 p.m.
2) ‘Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus,’ the Ouray County Players’ annual live radio show, is at the Wright Opera House in Ouray tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m.
3) Weehawken Dance’s ‘Nutcracker’ opens tonight at the Montrose Pavilion. Show time is 6 p.m.; performances go all weekend. Visit weehawkenarts.org to purchase tickets.
Saturday, Dec. 9
1) The Mountain Village Core transforms into the North Pole today and Sunday during Holiday Prelude, with train rides, visits with Santa, ice-skating demonstrations, and more.
2) Palm Arts Dance presents ‘Holiday in the Big Apple’ in the Palm Theatre tonight at 6 p.m. Visit telluridepalm.com to learn more.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts ‘Wreath-Making’ today: all supplies are provided, and you’ll take home your creation. It’s at 4 p.m.; register at telluridelibrary.org/events.
4) There’s a jam rock session in the Sheridan Opera House with Jerry Joseph and the Dimpker Brothers. Show time is 9 p.m.; tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Sunday, Dec. 10
1) The Telluride Choral Society hosts a final performance of WinterSing in Christ Presbyterian Church this afternoon at 4 p.m.
2) Palm Arts Dance hosts a second performance of ‘Holiday in the Big Apple’ tonight at 6 p.m.
3) If you didn’t check out Holiday Prelude with the kiddos yesterday in Mountain Village, today’s your final chance.
4) The Wilkinson Public Library offers a Community Baby Shower today, which kicks off with brunch at 10 a.m. and ends with a baby gear exchange from noon to 3 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org for a full schedule.
Monday, Dec. 11
1) There’s a program this month at the Wilkinson Public Library called Savvy Seniors. It meets today at 1:30 p.m.; visit telluridelibrary.org to see the topic.
2) Give to a child, an older person, or a family in need this holiday season through Angel Baskets’ annual seasonal program. Drop by AB HQ, located at 335 W. Colorado Ave., weekdays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 12
1) Cribbage, Cookies and Cocktails, a spirited seasonal variation on a popular Wilkinson Public Library program, takes place this evening at The Ride Lounge at 5 p.m.
2) Students in grades 3-5 perform a Winter Concert tonight in the Palm Theatre at 5:45 p.m.
3) Professional advice and concrete resources: that’s what you’ll find during Community Conversations, a series of get-togethers at the library over the next few months, to help you navigate difficult times. Tonight’s presentation, on Mental Health and Substance Abuse, includes a presentation from a local professional followed by a community Q&A. It goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
