Mountainfilm announced Monday that it is proud to welcome author, activist and climate action thought leader Bill McKibben as the guest director for the 2023 festival.
McKibben may be best known as a founder and organizer of 350.org, a grassroots climate action organization that in recent years has focused on getting institutions, particularly higher education, to divest from fossil fuels. He is the author of more than 20 books and helped lead a movement against the Keystone XL Pipeline. His influential 1989 book “The End of Nature” was one of the first books about climate change for a general audience, and his writing regularly appears in national publications like The New Yorker.
In 2021 McKibben founded Third Act, an organization that encourages people over 60 to take action on climate and justice.
Festival director Suzan Beraza said McKibben has long been a Mountainfilm hero and an incredible inspiration.
“His new organization Third Act is really putting responsibility on the older generation, which I think is important because we tend to say young people will work it out,” Beraza said. “But our generation created the problem, and we can’t just now neatly step aside. I think Bill will remind us of that.”
As guest director, McKibben will help guide some of the festival’s programming and participate in presentations and conversations throughout the weekend.
McKibben is no stranger to Mountainfilm, first presenting at the 2009 festival.
"We need to get our societies and economies unstuck, and film is one of the key ways that happens,” McKibben said. “I'm looking forward to both the moving images, and the moving conversations that I'm sure will result, in Colorado and then around the world."
In addition to being one of the country’s most important environmental voices, McKibben also teaches at Middlebury College, where he serves as the Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, has won the Gandhi Peace Award, and holds honorary degrees from 20 colleges and universities. His work toward fossil fuel divestment has become a huge anti-corporate campaign, with endowments worth more than $40 trillion stepping back from oil, gas and coal.
“We are really excited about Bill and Third Act, and how it fits Mountainfilm’s ethos and audiences,” Beraza said.
PASSES ON SALE
The stoke is already high as Mountainfilm prepares to host its 45th annual festival Memorial Day weekend, May 25-29, in Telluride. After last year’s successful return to an in-person festival, Mountainfilm is excited to present another year of thrilling and inspiring films. Organizers are looking forward to coming together to celebrate the magic that makes Mountainfilm.
“We have seen growth in attendance each year since the COVID shutdown and look forward to our best year yet as we continue to strive to provide that deep connection, inspiration and sense of community that Mountainfilm is known for.” executive director Sage Martin said.
Passes are available, and to give festival-goers as much time as possible to enjoy festival programming, Mountainfilm will again be offering advanced reservations. For more information on the festival’s reservation system and to see a full selection of festival pass options, visit mountainfilm.org.
While the online festival was popular in 2020, Mountainfilm has seen a steady decline in attendance in 2021 and then again in 2022. Given the recent trend, Mountainfilm will not be offering an online festival in 2023 due to low attendance resulting in revenue loss. If you can’t make it to the festival, check out Mountainfilm on Tour at locations around the world.
The Mountainfilm team also expressed its deep gratitude to the local community for its ongoing support, generosity and encouragement over the past few years as the festival navigated uncharted territory and challenging times.
“We hope you can join us this year for what promises to be the best Mountainfilm yet,” organizers shared in a recent announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.