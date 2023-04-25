Get your toe-tapping shoes ready as iconic folk singer-songwriter Sarah Lee Guthrie takes the stage at Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater this week.
Guthrie said Thursday’s concert will feature everything she can fit into the 90-minute show with selected ballads, old folk songs, honky-tonk songs and some new tunes she has been crafting together such as “Honey And The Dew” and “Dog Gone Shame.”
“I am very excited to play for people who will be listening,” Guthrie told the Daily Planet. “I’m a storyteller really. It’s part of what I learned from my dad and other folk singers. Lately, I’ve been playing a lot of honky-tonk bars and places where people dance so I am excited to settle in and be able to share some stories.”
Trisha Oakland, program director at Sherbino Theater, said Guthrie is well known for her talent, and Thursday’s show will be her first appearance in the theater.
“We are excited because, obviously, she is a big name and a legacy in her own right,” Oakland said.
Guthrie’s show at the Sherbino Theater is a seated show and can accommodate around 100 people. Doors will open promptly at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sherbino.org.
Guthrie said she will likely be performing a couple of songs from a family album released in 2009 with her dad, Arlo, called “Go Waggaloo,” which is also the title of one of the songs.
“It’s one of those songs that makes everyone smile…and it is a fun way to get to know me, and as an added bonus, it’s a story written by Woody Guthrie,” she said. “It’s a win, win, win. So I can’t really imagine not doing it!”
The album was released in collaboration with the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings and features catchy, family friendly tunes like “Big Moon,” “Don’t I Fit in My Daddy’s Shoes” and “Take Me to Show-And-Tell.”
Woody’s “Go Waggaloo” lyrics had been given to her by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings and had not been recorded before.
“I immediately loved the rhythm of the words,” Guthrie said. “Woody was so good at that…it was easy to pick out a melody for it. It seemed to come right from the page itself. When I recorded the demo… I simply dialed in a beat on my mom’s old Roland Rhythm Arranger (a vintage beat box) and pressed record and started to sing it. When we went to rerecord the real track, I tried to redo it, but I couldn’t quite capture the spontaneity of that very first recording and so we kept it! The recording on the album is my very first time singing that song.”
Part of the story in the song “Go Waggaloo” goes:
“Every bad thing come and hit me
Hey, hey, go waggaloo
Snakes they struck me, dogs they bit me
Hey, hey, go waggaloo
I ain't down yet, I'm still walkin'
Hey, hey, go waggaloo
I keep askin', I keep talkin'
Hey, hey, go waggaloo.”
It’s a tune that both parents and young children can understand. Thursday’s show is an all-ages event.
But what does “Go Waggaloo” mean? It’s open for interpretation by the people listening to the song.
“I often translate ‘Waggaloo’ into ‘life,’” Guthrie said. “It really is an outlook. A way to say… ‘Haha, isn’t life funny…crazy things happen, hard things. But we keep going and it’s okay to laugh even through the hardest times.’”
Oakland said the Sherbino Theater is proud to offer seated shows to provide deeper listening experiences and give listeners space to absorb the music created by performers like Guthrie.
“This is a really special opportunity for people to experience, and we hope people will come out,” Oakland said.
Oakland said the theater is organized to feel like a house concert with a personable and comfortable atmosphere.
“We call the Sherbino Ridgway’s living room,” she said. “The really great thing about offering music at the Sherbino is allowing people to see big acts in a small, intimate setting and truly have what we consider to be a listening experience.”
Listeners who are tuning in for the twang of honky-tonk music will enjoy hearing “Honey And The Dew,” Guthrie said.
“I’ve had this one in my pocket for quite some time now,” Guthrie said when asked how the new song came about. “When I moved to Austin and started playing with more of a honky-tonk sound, ‘Honey And The Dew’ became a quick favorite.”
Guthrie said she reached out to a producer who had done recordings with Billy Horton.
“I had been out to his studio before doing some backup vocals for a Charley Crockett album so he knew what I was made of and happily agreed,” Guthrie said. “I got some of the finest musicians in Austin, plus Thibault Ripault, and we recorded just a couple of tracks. The latter will be released next month.”
Ripault, who is from Bordeaux, France, is also a guitar player for Theo Lawrence, Guthrie added.
The Planet asked Guthrie where she sees herself in the next five years as a musician.
“I ran around this globe for the last 25 years, touring, playing, recording,” she said. “I am honestly loving just taking it easy. No pressure, no chasing a dream or some idea of success. I consider myself to be very successful already just to be able to do what I love when I want to do it. I balance this out with cooking, gardening, dancing, painting, bartending, hanging out with my kids.”
She said she is “kind of a one-day-at-a-time kind of girl.”
“So, really, I have no idea what five years from now looks like. But I kinda hope it’s just more of the same. I’m also quite lazy and really enjoy doing absolutely nothing. So more ‘nothing’ would be great,” she said with a laugh. “Nothing can be quite inspiring. It’s where most of my best art comes from.”
After Ridgway’s show, Guthrie’s tour also includes stops in Denver on Saturday, Boulder on Sunday and then a stop in Oklahoma May 7.
“I was raised up on the road and the road has always been my second home,” she said.
