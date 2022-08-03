The monthly event known as Telluride Art Walk is always a celebration — of creativity and various modes of expression, of the season itself, and of the natural world.
In addition to the traditional galleries and venues showcase new works tonight, there will be a pop-up show featuring works of heartbreaking beauty.
The pieces are both luminous, and sad: they convey messages about “the beauty of our natural world,” as a release about the special Telluride Arts show puts it, in subjects ranging from deforestation to tsunamis to melting glaciers.
Almigdad Aldikhaiiry, who created these pieces — on display at a show through Sunday at 150 W. Pacific Ave., across from the Transfer Warehouse — is new to Telluride. Born in Sudan, a graduate of the College of Fine and Applied Arts in Khartoum, Aldikhaiiry was a political cartoonist before he was a painter, turning out a fearless stream of visual commentary under the represssive regime of President al-Bashir.
The artist was granted refugee status to the U.S. in 2016. His physical home today may be the city of Los Angeles, but his artistic and political focus is broader than ever: his focus has narrowed — and his canvas has widened — to take on the weight of the world. A writeup for an exhibit at the Hana Pietri Gallery in Chicago called Aldikhaiiry’s works “poignant and direct.”
“His comprehension of historical context, coupled with a command of graphic design, color and composition, lends itself to the creation of compelling narratives about the great challenges humanity faces,” an introduction to a show called ‘Vital Signs’ reads.
Aldikhairry has even painted the pandemic: “Chaos in Color,” an exhibit at Washington and Lee University curated last year by a group of seven museum-studies students working under the direction of their teacher, the university’s associate director of museums, Isra El-Beshir, featured vibrantly-hued depictions of COVID-19 particles “to reveal the multifaceted nature of pandemic life and the new normal.”
A resident of Telluride “is a friend and collector of Aldikhairry’s works,” Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts’ events manager, explained. “He connected with some other friends of Telluride Arts recently,” and the decision was taken to approach the artist’s representatives about exhibiting in the box canyon. “He’s an extremely talented emerging artist, and we couldn’t pass up the chance to bring him to Telluride,” Halpern said simply. “We’re incredibly excited to support his work.”
In addition to the pop-up Aldikhairry show this evening, there will be numerous pieces on display around town. “It’s one of the biggest Art Walks we’ve ever had in terms of the numbers of venues involved,” Halpern said.
An exhibit by California-based artist Lindsey Ross at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, for example, is entitled “Mushroom People,” a nod to the upcoming Mushroom Festival (and the effects of ingesting ‘magic’ mushrooms) through images “intended to disrupt and cause viewers to be curious about other interpretations of reality based on a different set of information.”
Dig a little deeper into the exhibits tomorrow night, and you’ll find one at Red Dirt Studio Gallery featuring the works of local artist Eunika Rogers, who incorporates “found clay, wine, and mushrooms and pigments” in her painting process. And at the Transfer Warehouse, the founder of the Telluride Mushroom Festival — poet Art Goodtimes — will host a reading at 5:30 p.m. (bring a poem to share).
“It’s fun for us, and a lot of the galleries, to connect the works on display to festivals, and to the natural world and what’s going on with it,” Halpern said. There are two more Art Walks coming up, in September and October, “and then we’ll be back with a special holiday edition in December.” Most of the venues tonight will exhibit their shows for the next few weeks, but Aldikhairry’s show will be done by Sunday. After that, “If anyone’s interested in more information, or in purchasing a piece by him, they should contact us at 970-728-3930,” Halpern said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.