While winter weather isn’t conducive to outdoor festivals, organizers of such annual summer soirees are still busy during the snow-strewn months discussing lineups and logistics.
SBG Productions, organizers of September’s Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, made an early announcement regarding the Sept. 16-18 gathering. Instead of the one-day Grand Tasting, which is typically on the Saturday of festival weekend and features dozens of craft beers, the festival will now have a new Brewers Showcase, according to a news release Wednesday.
“Honoring its craft beer roots, the new beer experience replaces the traditional Grand Tasting and provides attendees with expanded opportunities to interact directly with breweries, and to sample rare, new and classic beer offerings, while supporting local and regional craftsmanship in the craft beer industry,” the announcement read. “The new Brewers Showcase is a multi-faceted experience with events spanning the entire festival weekend.”
The showcase will host five “intimate” tasting sessions with 21 breweries pouring unlimited samples for attendees. The showcase will also include a themed bar presented by the Colorado Brewers Guild that serves one-of-a-kind, multi-brewery, collaborative beers, along with a House of Brews bar with rotating beer styles each day. To top it all off, the showcase will kick off with a multi-course beer dinner that will pair curated modern mountain cuisine with unique craft beer.
“We are excited to revamp the brews program with a fresh, modern take on celebrating craft beer at the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival,” festival founder and director Steve Gumble said in Thursday’s announcement. “It has been incredible to watch the event grow from just a small craft brew tasting on Main Street to a thriving music festival with over 30 artists on multiple stages. The new Brewers Showcase is another thrilling chapter that is true to our heritage and rounds out what we are all about — delicious craft beer and incredible live music in an unparalleled setting.”
The Brewers Showcase will officially kick off on Thursday, Sept. 15, with the dinner, presented by festival partner Madeline Hotel & Residences. Executive chef Bill Greenwood will pair modern mountain cuisine craft beers, as well as conversations with brewers. The full menu and reservation information will be announced at a later date.
The five tasting sessions will take place in a new beer garden area located between the main stage and Blues Stage on festival grounds in Telluride Town Park. Two sessions will be held on the Friday afternoon of Sept. 16, followed by two on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17, and one on Sunday, Sept. 18. Four of the sessions will offer attendees a tasting experience with 21 breweries pouring over 60 styles of craft beer. The sessions will run for two hours in length with tickets available for $30 per session. The second Saturday session will feature 30 or more special, high alcohol by volume, barrel-aged, rare, non-traditional craft beers. Tickets for the two-hour sessions are $45 per person.
Tickets for each tasting session will go on sale on March 1, along with all other festival passes. Tasting sessions participants must be 21 years of age or older and must have an accompanying primary entry festival pass. The complete list of attending breweries will be released during the spring, while the complete list of beer styles will be released sometime over the summer.
The Colorado Brewers Guild, a nonprofit trade association, will be spearheading a variety of collaboration brews. Each will be created by at least two state breweries. The beers will be available for purchase at a new “State Of Craft Beer” Bar on the main festival grounds.
“This new partnership furthers the mission of the Colorado Brewers Guild to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the state of Colorado through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness,” according to the announcement.
The complete list of collaborative beers will be revealed during the summer.
Not everything on the brews side is changing, however. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company will return as the festival’s long-standing craft beer partner. Throughout the event, Sierra Nevada will pour many of their classic styles, including their popular pale ale and award-winning Hazy Little Thing IPA, along with six specialty beers and a unique "festival-only" flavor in a special High Altitude Lounge bar. The selection of specialty beers available at the High Altitude Lounge bar will be unveiled from the main stage in between artist sets each day of the festival. The pour list for Sierra Nevada and the High Altitude Lounge will be revealed in the summer of 2022.
As for the blues part of the festival, the team is working on rounding out the lineup, which will be announced sometime in the spring.
“The lineup is coming together nicely. We’ve got some great artists on the bill for 2022 and looking forward to announcing this spring,” said Jacob Bomersback, the festival’s director of marketing.
For more information, visit tellurideblues.com/Brewers-Showcase.
