Thursday, April 14
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts the Disney film ‘Onward; this afternoon, about a pair of elf brothers on a magical quest to see their late father one last time. It screens at 2 p.m.
2) It may be off-season, but AA meetings don’t stop: text 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone.
3) Many local restaurants close for off-season, but not all: for a list of what’s open, click on the Off-Season Dining link at visittelluride.com.
Friday, April 15
1) Teens compete today in a trivia contest designed especially for them: It’s at the Wilkinson Public Library starting at 4 p.m.
2) A reminder to local artists: drop off your work at 610 Arts Collective in Ridgway today or tomorrow from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. if you’d like it to be featured in the gallery’s upcoming open. Learn more at 610arts.com.
Saturday, April 16
1) There’s a free Zumba class in the Wilkinson Public Library this morning at 10 a.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events for a complete schedule.
2) The Ouray School Student Art Show opens today at the Wright Opera House. Can’t make it? No problem: the display is up through June.
3) Calling all lovers of lore: The Mesa County Historical Society hosts its First Annual History Fair Saturday at the Redlands Community Center in Grand Junction from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
1) Predict when the Uncompahgre River will reach its peak flow and win an SOL stand-up paddle board, and other great prizes. The deadline to enter your guess is May 1; visit uncompahgrewatershed.org to learn more.
2) An Earth Day Extravaganza is coming up at the library Friday, and there’ll be a stroll with poet Art Goodtimes in celebration of Earth Day Saturday. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events for times and more information.
3) The Nugget Theatre is open throughout off-season (point your browser to nuggettheatre.com to see what’s on).
Monday, April 18
1) The Telluride School Board hosts both a special meeting and a board meeting tomorrow (April 19) at 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., respectively. You can follow along on Zoom (and receive an information packet in the process) by visiting tellurideschool.org.
2) Speaking of school: there’s an after-school read-aloud session at the Wilkinson Monday for ages 8 and up. It starts at 4 p.m.
3) The Sherbino Theater reopens its doors for Spring Thursday with live music by Birds of Play with Gabrielle Louise. Seats are going fast: visit sherbino.org if you’d like one.
Tuesday, April 19
1) Teens, feed your body and stoke your Inner Adventurer today at an Around the World Cooking session in the Wilkinson Public Library. Class starts at 4 p.m.
2) Local author Amy Irvine and poet Sue Scarvo team up tonight for Un/Earthed, a book talk at the Wilkinson, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
3) The Telluride Rotary Club’s bi-monthly meeting is tomorrow (Wednesday) in Telluride Elks Lodge from 5:30-6:30 p.m. You can also attend via Zoom — and visitors are invited. Head to @telluriderotary on Instagram or the club’s Facebook page to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.