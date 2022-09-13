Wednesday, Sept. 14
1) Today's the last day of the Mountain Village Farmers Market for the summer season. The market is open in Heritage Plaza from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
2) Meet representatives from Sheep Mountain Alliance and other conservation-minded groups on the Last Dollar Saloon’s rooftop patio tonight for an Environmental Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m.
3) The Telluride Gold Kings perform this evening on the Phoenix Bean’s Rooftop Patio from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There's no admission charge.
Thursday, Sept. 15
1) The final music fest of the summer season, Telluride Brews & Blues, is in town today through Sunday. Visit tellurideblues.com to see a complete roster of who’s on, and when.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library celebrates Spanish Heritage Month today through Oct.15. Check out a schedule of events at telluridelibrary.org.
3) EcoAction Partners is looking for volunteers at Blues & Brews to help promote composting. Send an email to zerowaste@ecoactionpartners.org, phone 720-412-7841 or visit tellurideblues.com/volunteers to help green-up the festival with something other than, um, the smokable green.
Friday, Sept. 16
1) The Telluride School District hosts a Coffee Talk this morning with the school’s superintendent and members of the Board of Education. It’s in the greenhouse area of La Cocina de Luz restaurant from 8:15-9:15 a.m.
2) Always local and organic: The Telluride Farmers Market, featuring goods produced within 100 miles of the box canyon, is today on South Oak Street from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The market is open Wednesdays through Oct. 14.
3) Take a tour of Lone Tree Cemetery with a docent from the Telluride Historical Museum today. Meet at the main shed building in the cemetery at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
1) Telluride Elks Lodge will offer its popular pancake breakfasts this weekend in honor of Blues & Brews (you could use some carbs and protein to sustain you through the brews). The breakfast is is from 9 a.m.-noon today and Sunday at Elks Lodge.
2) The Nugget Theatre screens ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ a fantasy-drama starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, tonight at 7 p.m.
3) Fans of historical astronomy (and you know who you are) may want to attend the talk on W. Lowell Putnam and Arizona’s Lowell Observatory tonight at Ridgway's Sherbino Theater. The presentation is at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
1) A gentle reminder: if you haven't checked out the 2022 edition of the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, today's your last chance to do so. Find a list of performances at tellurideblues.com.
2) AA meetings are seven days a week in downtown Telluride (you can attend via Zoom, if you’d rather). The meeting today is at 5:30 p.m., at Christ Church. The Zoom code is 825-3167-0042.
Monday, Sept. 19
1) The Ah Haa School hosts a bookbinding class titled ‘Making Your Mark’ today, taught by Suzanna Moore. Visit ahhaa.org to learn more, and see other classes the art school has planned for this fall.
2) Mark your calendar: author Katherine Standefer, the uthor of ‘Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life,’ will discuss her debut work this Thursday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The book was shortlisted for the Kirkus Prize for 2021, and is a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice selection.
3) Paging local artists: Registration for the 2023 edition of Telluride Arts’ Holiday Bazaar is now open. The sale will take place Dec. 2-4 at the Ah Haa School. Visit telluridearts.org to learn more.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
1) Ashley Boling leads a walk through downtown Telluride today with an eye to history (and nary a care for weather: it’s a rain-or-shine affair). The stroll, which goes from 1 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m., departs from the Telluride Historical Museum.
2) A new weekly cooking class for kids takes inspiration from French Chef Julia Child: ‘Cooking with Julia,’ at the Ah Haa School, meets Tuesdays through Oct. 25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Visit ahhaa.org to learn more.
3) Practice your Spanish with native speakers today during Spanish Happy Hour on La Cucina de Luz’s patio. The Wilkinson Public Library will supply free appetizers, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sign up to attend at telluridelibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.