Lap dancing into the limelight

There’s clearly an audience for “Magic Mike” movies. It’s the same audience that might attend the Las Vegas show or shill out big bucks to go see the Chippendale dancers. Ironically, this last installment of the franchise is based on the real story of Channing Tatum creating the Las Vegas show. Directed again by Steven Soderbergh, script by Reid Carolin and produced by Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is light on dance and short on chemistry.
“Magic Mike” (2012) was a charming, fun film. The story centered on the relationship between the strippers, and the love story was sweet. There was a believable story of the furniture designer turned male dancer, and the dance scenes were creative and sexy. “Magic Mike XXL” (2015) added some dancers and showcased the band of sexy brothers going on the road. The dancing was exciting during the competition scenes but there was less romance.
In “Last Dance,” which is now showing at the Nugget, we discover that Mike (Tatum) has lost his furniture business due to COVID and he’s turned to bartending to make ends meet. At a fundraiser, Mike has a fun encounter with a former client. A lawyer he once stripped for at a party recognizes him and tells her client, a wealthy socialite, about his prowess. Salma Hayek plays the lonely divorcee, Max (Maxandra). She offers Mike a large sum to give her a private lap dance.
The ensuing dance uses every available surface and scaffolding in an energetic, and occasionally, sexy, dry-humping session. Waking after a night of passion, the beautiful couple decide on a business deal. Somehow, after one dance, Max believes that Mike can create a dance sensation in London. She whisks him off in her private plane to introduce him to the staff at the theater.
Their relationship makes little sense. Fortunately, there’s Max’s long-suffering house manager, Victor (would Ayub Yhan Din be referred to as a butler or man servant?), and Max’s sarcastic teen daughter, Zadie (Jemelia George), to lend a more realistic view. Victor helps the fish-out-of-water Mike to assimilate to London, and Zadie lets Mike know that her mother is impetuous.
Why Mike wouldn’t call up his dance brethren to stage this show isn’t explained. He’s ashamed that he’s taken a loan from them to start his furniture business, but the avoidance of phone calls and the awkward Zoom call are odd. He seems not at all excited about the prospect of this new venture. He’s reservations turn out to be spot on when the city threatens to shut the show down before it’s even begun.
There are some fun scenes with the dance auditions, and Max and Mike travel around London to watch street performers. Once the big show happens, as you know it will, the camera work is lacking. Instead of capturing the entire performance, the camera zooms in to show backstage or close-ups of a particular dancer. It's as if Soderberg wanted the audience to feel part of the show instead of enjoying the dancing on stage.
There are some amazing dancers in the cast. Unfortunately, most of the “dancing” is relegated to stylized lap dances featuring older women from the cast. Perhaps, again to make the movie audience feel included? While the women on stage seem to enjoy the interactions, it looks uncomfortable; a little bump and grind can be steamy, but this sequence goes on too long. I missed the longer choreographed dances of the earlier films. There needed to be more dancing and less dry humping.
There’s a scene that’s featured in the climax that requires rain and is supposed to reflect Mike’s love for Max. It’s lovely, but again, it’s more bump and grind and less artistic dancing. And how they could’ve possibly staged that and then had a dry stage for the finale … oh, please. Still, it’s a fun night out, and if you have a few drinks at the Buck beforehand, you’ll be in the right frame of mind.
Drinks With Films rating: 1 lemon drop out of 5.
