The KOTO Lip Sync is back in person for its 32nd year. The legendary community event will be Jan. 28 at the Sheridan Opera House with the theme “Get your act together!” Last year, the contest was held online through video submissions due to the pandemic. According to KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone, the online submissions were "next-level creativity," but she is ready for the show to be back on stage.
"This year, once we decided to go live, we ruled out any virtual component. It feels like people are sort of burned out on the virtual thing," Pallone said.
The contest is open to everybody. One of the exciting things, according to organizer Bärbel Hacke, is that you never know who from the community is going to appear on stage and perform.
"We have everybody from the community, young and old, from every way of life (participate)," Hacke said.
Hacke, who moved to Telluride from Germany in 1983, won the first lip sync event in 1986. She sang a German punk song and signed up for the $100 prize. She explained there was one more lip sync in 1987 and then nothing for years. In 1992, Hacke decided to bring it back and organized the event herself. It's been an annual Telluride tradition ever since.
The event consists of lip sync acts, featuring everything from the latest pop song to a “Saturday Night Live” skit to an original song or medley. One of the most notable acts is from the 2006 KOTO Lip Sync, where Lionel Starr, Mark Steele and TM Faberson performed an original “ski bum” rap.
A panel of judges will determine the winners. The top three acts will receive cash prizes sponsored by local community members, including $500 for first place, $300 for the second and $200 for the third.
The number one thing judges look for, according to Hacke, is that you can make the audience believe you are really singing; second is the overall performance.
"You have to have good pronunciation so that your lips can be read by everybody in the audience, and then the whole presentation, creativity to costumes, then choreography, and audience reaction so that it comes all together for the judges," Hacke said.
Local performer Sasha has been participating in the show for over a decade. In the past few years, Sasha has performed a comedic interpretation of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and an act titled "4 Divas in 4 Minutes."
"It's one of the main events of winter, and I am happy to support my community and make them smile. It's always great to get together," Sasha said.
Ashley Boling and Suzanne Cheavens will be the emcees. Each year the duo dresses up in hilariously outrageous costumes.
"They really bring it together," Hacke said.
They've dressed up as Barbie and Ken, the pope and a nun, and John Lennon and Yoko Ono over the years.
"It's more than costumes, it's characters. Ashley and I become different personalities for every Lip Sync show we emcee. Think of it as an extended Lip Sync act, except it's entirely ad-libbed. Ashley and I have been doing this for so long, I can't imagine performing with anyone else but him. He's brilliant and quick and hilarious,” said Cheavens, who is also the associate editor of this newspaper.
When asked if she could give any hint as to what personalities she and Boling will embody this year, Cheavens said people will just have to wait and attend next Friday's event.
"You could not pay me enough to reveal what we're doing this year. Everyone asks, everyone is denied. Buy a ticket or volunteer, support KOTO, and have more fun than adults should be allowed to have. Better yet, be in the show. Get your act together!" Cheavens added.
After last year's virtual contest, Pallone is eager to be back in person but stresses they are taking all the necessary COVID precautions to keep everybody safe.
"It wasn't an easy decision, but after talking with county public health and Bärbel, who organizes Lip Sync and talking with the staff, we decided to proceed. We're taking plenty of precautions. We will be adhering to all the county and Sheridan Opera House safety guidelines," Pallone said.
On the night of the event, everybody must bring proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter.
"At this point, it kind of comes down to personal risk, and everyone is making the decision of what risk they are willing to take, and we totally understand this and that it might eliminate a few folks this year as performers and/or spectators," Pallone added.
There are still slots open for those who would like to participate in the event. Acts cannot exceed more than six members, and they all must be 21 or older. To sign up, email name, group members (if applicable), song and act idea to kototelluride@gmail.com by Monday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 with a $5 ticketing fee. VIP tables cost $250 and include a bottle of champagne. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
"It's just a raw and silly form of fun," said Pallone. "Everyone is laughing and cheering, and the people on stage are giving it their all. It's that component of laughter we all need right now."
