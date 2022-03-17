Telluride looks and feels like it is right out of a storybook, which is why the DownLow, a community storytelling event, fits perfectly within the walls of the box canyon: it offers people the chance to submit and share stories with friends, neighbors and visitors. For 14 years, Laura Shaunette, the founder and producer of The DownLow, a Telluride Theatre program, has held the event at various venues across town. The get-together Sunday, which is being held in collaboration with the Wilkinson Public Library, takes place at the Liberty Lounge. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Shaunette's wife, Geneva Shaunette, came up with the title, DownLow. Though the expression can have a negative connotation, the couple wanted to give it new life. Laura Shaunette explained the term has multiple meanings.
"When you're giving someone the down-low, you're giving them the rundown on something. You're breaking down and sharing information," Shaunette explained.
The couple first came up with the idea of hosting a local storytelling event when they were driving cross-country in their van. They listened to storytelling podcasts like Snap Judgement and This American Life on their journey.
"Our favorite part of that process was this feeling of connection to folks that we had never met before, and also the stories that we ended up sharing on those drives, because of what we were reminded of along the way," said Shaunette.
The event began downstairs in the Fly Me to the Moon Saloon (now O'Bannon's Irish Pub). Over the years, it has been held in places like Town Park and the Sheridan Opera House. Sunday's event at the Liberty Lounge will mark the DownLow’s eighth year. The theme is "Snow Days." Stories have to relate or connect in some way to the theme. Stories can involve snow mishaps, entrapment, or follow your incredible, once-in-a-lifetime powder day.
According to Joanna Spindler, the adult programs specialist at the library, the theme fits right in with the Wilkinson's current events. Monday at the library, Heather Hansman held an in-person talk about her new book, "Powder Days."
This is the first time the library has collaborated with the DownLow, and Spindler is excited to help bring the DownLow back to the community after the pandemic.
"Telluride is full of the kinds of people that you know for a decade and have as good friends. And then you hear a story from them and you're so blown away because you find a new facet to them that you didn't know existed. I think that the DownLow is a really special way for people to unfold personal stories about themselves that show you things about your community you never knew. There are pieces of really important lore that are so beautiful to share," said Spindler.
The DownLow isn't just for locals; it’s for tourists and festival guests alike. All are welcome, explained Shaunette (for those applying to tell a story, she recommends attending an event beforehand so that they better-understand the format).
Six storytellers will share tales Sunday night. No notes are allowed, and narratives should come straight from the heart. Each presenter has a maximum of 10 minutes on stage. Shaunette workshops with each storyteller before the event to assist with flow, narrative, and to "highlight those human connective elements."
Spindler plans to attend this year, and has been a storyteller at past DownLow events.
"It's really special. It's amazing to hear from others— and it's an amazing experience to present, as well," Spindler said.
While the DownLow is similar in format to other storytelling events like The Moth Radio Hour, it is uniquely Telluride. It remains centered around this tight-knit community, bursting at the seams with untold stories. There is no competition between storytellers, and no judges will rate the personal and intimate tales.
The DownLow is free to everyone Sunday night at the Liberty Lounge, although a $10 donation is encouraged that will go towards Telluride Theatre. The show starts at 7 p.m., but Shaunette recommends arriving early to get the best seats in the house. To keep up to date with information and upcoming events, visit @telluridedownlow on Facebook. The DownLow is also available as a podcast and can be found on Apple Podcasts.
