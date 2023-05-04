There once was a Canadian actor who hit it big playing a sweet-natured naïve musician out to save the world in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989). Hollywood was charmed by this young man and off he went to star in action films, romances and big blockbuster action films. Oddly enough, there were very few comedies except the follow-up films in the “Bill & Ted” series. Keanu Reeves played the likable not-too-bright young man, and he went on to have his own rock band, Dogstar.
How did Keanu Reeves morph from stoner dude in torn jeans to become the martial action star, often impeccably dressed, with a somber expression and lightning-fast reflexes?
Reeves went from a surfer dude in “Point Break” (1991) to portraying the young police officer helping Sandra Bullock steer the bus in “Speed” (1994). His blockbuster “Matrix” films cast him as the inscrutable action hero with an aura of Zen and a predilection for speed and agility. Though there were a few forays into romance and comedy, they didn’t seem to draw audiences as much as his action films.
The “John Wick” series partners Reeves with another dark world and constant battles. Unlike the “Matrix” films, his character isn’t out to save the world or rescue anyone, John Wick is out for revenge. There are few moments of compassion and usually those are saved for his affection for dogs, and no time for romance or intrigue. The films seem to exist as excuses for elaborate fight scenes, often beautifully choreographed, like violent ballets of interchangeable villains.
The final “John Wick” film, “John Wick, Chapter Four,” has even less time for any set-up or world-building. You’re dumped right into the desert following Wick as he shoots minions riding horses across the sand. The settings are beautiful, and as Wick travels from New York to Berlin to Paris, there are incredible arenas built as killing fields.
The Japanese hotel features a lovely blooming cherry tree for Wick to look at in deep melancholy as he greets an ally and friend (HirokukiSanada), who’s life he’s now jeopardizing. There are fight scenes in an industrial kitchen, a gallery of art glass with Japanese warrior outfits and weapons displayed, and a lovely courtyard for a swordfight with a blind warrior (Donnie Yen).
Paris is the final city and features some more showstopping settings. There’s an incredible shootout in the roundabout at the Arc de Triomphe and a showdown at dawn at Sacré-Cœur. The price on Wick’s head keeps going up as dawn approaches, and every criminal with a weapon arrives on the scene to try to kill him. It becomes ludicrous as Wick tries to climb the stairs to the basilica with constant gunfire knocking him back down each flight.
The villain who now leads the High Table is Marquis, played by Bill Skarsgard. A dandy with a constant sneer, he seems less menacing and more petulant. There’s a welcome return of some of the prior characters, like Winston (Ian McShane). In an echo of the “Matrix” films, Laurence Fishburne plays a crucial role, turning up with words of advice or bulletproof suits.
The movie is full of fight scenes, and Wick is given a wide variety of weapons to use in battle. He wields a variety of guns, swords, knives, nunchucks and even axes. It’s his unusual fighting style and his ability to get back up after being thrown off a bridge, into a moving car or down the stairs that steer the film into the realm of cartoons. He’s the Wile E. Coyote of martial arts except Reeves makes Wick’s pain and suffering evident with each grunt and groan and impact.
For those of us missing the joy and silliness of Reeve’s performances, it’s a long road from his comic voice work in “Toy Story 4”…but maybe after “John Wick 4,” Reeves can be silly once more.
Drinks with Films rating: 3 sake out of 5 for the choreography and cinematography.
