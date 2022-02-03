Big things are happening at the Transfer Warehouse. Since 2012, the Telluride Arts Disctrict has had big plans for the space. After years of hosting events and concerts through wind and rain, the ultimate plan is finally coming to light with phase two underway. Last year, Olson Kundig Architects were hired to design the expanded restoration of the warehouse.
"Olson Kundig has a quieter, more modest approach to the restoration of the building that will allow the warehouse to be the warehouse — rustic, open-air and still gritty — and yet increases the usability exponentially with flexible, acoustic and climate-controlled spaces," Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones said.
The plans are subject to change, but they currently include an enclosed space covering two-thirds of the area. The enclosed space will have a large glass door that opens like a tilt-up-and-over-canopy garage door. When open, the door connects the open-air foyer at the entrance and can be closed during inclement weather. In addition to the enclosed space on the main floor, a rooftop and basement level will be added. Telluride Arts excavated a small portion of the previous basement level to the right of the warehouse, which had been filled in with rubble.
On Wednesday afternoon, Telluride Arts hosted a Warehouse Pole Party to share the current plans with the community. Much like the poles at the Voodoo Studio construction site, poles were erected around the warehouse to display the scale of the proposed renovations. The poles outlined the location and height of the future space.
The event was open to the public and gave community members a chance to talk with project architects and board members about their vision for the warehouse. Concept images and sketches were displayed to help attendees visualize the space.
Architect Tom Kundig, owner and design principal of Olson Kundig, called this project "a dream come true." Olson Kundig was hired for the project in 2019. According to the Olson Kundig website, "Tom is known for his elemental approach to design where rugged materials are left in raw or natural states to evolve over time with exposure to the elements — and to human touch."
Kundig is an icon in the world of architecture. He has received a National Design Award in Architecture from the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, an election to the National Academy as an Academician in Architecture, and an Academy Award in Architecture from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
For Kundig, the exposed brick of the warehouse is one of the most important elements of the space. It is a unique feature he wishes to highlight and celebrate with this design.
"I don't know of any American town that has a place that is like these fantastic walls; that is open to these fantastic landscapes," Kundig said as he gestured towards the mountains and Imogene Pass.
Even though Kundig is known worldwide for his work, he prioritizes the community when designing a project, especially when working on a local staple like the warehouse.
"I try to do 'quiet architecture,' which is an architecture that folds into the background and recognizes the context of the situation. … The architecture should embrace and celebrate this place. It already is beloved, and it'll become even more beloved," Kundig said.
Telluride Arts Board Member Todd Brown is excited about how the new concept incorporates the town's mining heritage into the design, and the fusion of the old and new.
"The early 1900s and 2020 and beyond are all woven together, which is the thing about Telluride that is so cool," Brown said.
While the Warehouse is well-used throughout the year, the space is currently at around 6 percent capacity, Jones explained. The space is also at the will of the weather, as events sometimes have to be canceled or postponed because of it. Art exhibitions are extremely difficult, as art must be constantly moved around to protect the work from the elements. With all three levels of the project, Jones hopes to accommodate all mediums and types of artists.
"We want to create a completely flexible building that can be adaptable for all sorts of different artistic disciplines, from music, to film, to art installations, to art exhibitions. We want it to be a place for creativity to flourish in this very adaptable space," Jones said.
The Town of Telluride has been intrinsic in helping the project along, Jones added. In 2016, Telluride Arts received approval from the town to turn the space into an art center and has worked with the organization since the beginning.
As for the timeline, all $15 million in funding must be raised by Oct. 27, 2022. According to Jones, once the money has been raised and everything has been approved, then construction can begin on the space.
