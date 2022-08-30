Admit it. You can probably sing at least one song from the mother of all musicals, “The Sound of Music.” For 29 community members cast in the Not-So-Young People’s Theater production of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II classic, this will be their chance to portray the Von Trapp family as they flee the looming rise of Nazi Germany through the Austrian Alps, singing all the way. Tickets for the show are now on sale for Oct. 20-23 at 7 p.m. nightly at the historic Sheridan Opera House.
The Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre Director Leah Heindenreich spends most of her year staging shows performed by young people from elementary school through high school. As “Not-So-Young” suggests, she casts her net to the entire community to audition. The result is a 29-member cast with plenty of adults. There are, she said, some differences in working with adults, but the joy is the same.
“There are so many amazing things about working with both kids and adults,” Heidenreich said. “Kids aren't self-conscious yet; they take big risks without a second thought. They let go of all inhibitions and just go for it. That's something I really adore about working with kids. Grown-ups are just so grateful to get to have an artistic outlet. Most of the adults in this cast grew up doing theater, but haven't been able to express themselves in this medium for years, or if they do, it's once in a blue moon between work meetings and shuffling their own kids to their own activities. The combination of these very special qualities from both age pools creates something really beautiful and delightful.”
This is the second year Heidenreich has staged a Not-So-Young People's Theater show. Last year’s post-COVID production of “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change,” was, she said, “a perfect flagship musical in the wake of COVID. The vision, though, has always been to select “spectacle-scale musicals that incorporate all ages.” These shows epitomize what community theater is all about.
“The entire mission for The Not-So-Young People's Theater is to epitomize what community theater means,” she said. “There are so many people in Telluride who adore theater, so selecting material that is beloved, tangible for people of all ages and experience levels, and has a relatively minimal time commitment is such a fun way to pull so many people out of the woodwork to create a piece of magic that will resonate so deeply for the audience. Inclusivity is paramount to art, as it is truly the universal language of the world. I'm so excited for this very eclectic group of locals to come together and bring such an iconic musical to life.”
“The Sound of Music,” with its portrayal of a plucky governess, a musical family and a patriarch who allows love to find him, demands a literal “6 to 60” age range. Originally performed on Broadway, the show was adapted as a movie in 1965, featuring Julie Andrews as the golden-throated governess and Christopher Plummer as the strict taskmaster, who join forces to flee the Nazi annexation of Austria. Based on a true story, the show remains inspiring and deeply charming.
“‘The Sound of Music’ is my all-time favorite musical,” Heidenreich said. “I grew up on it, it is my most favorite music, and I have always wanted to be a part of its magic. With the mission of the Not-So Young People's Theater to bring the entire community of all ages together, this show was a no-brainer. I knew that this show would be one that would bring a buzz of excitement in Telluride, and I was right. I was astounded by how much of our little town came out of the woodwork to audition for this show. It will truly be a community theater production, and I can't wait to see it come to life.”
With the complex music, huge cast and extensive choreography and blocking, Heidenreich has called in the big guns for support, none other than her predecessor, Young People's Theater’s artistic director of 17 years, Jen Nyman-Julia.
“She is such a staple to the arts community of Telluride,” Heidenreich said. “This particular show is a massive undertaking, and I can't do it alone. Normally, for a musical of this scale the creative team would consist of a director, stage manager, musical director, choreographer and administrative director. Usually, I do this all as a one-woman show. But to do my most favorite musical justice, I decided I needed to bring in the big guns. Jen will be able to focus on the staging of the play while I focus on all of the music and choreography, and we will be collaborating together on stage management, set design ideas and all the little details that bring the show to life.
Though the names are familiar on the cast list, not many are known for their work onstage. Heidenreich, who started rehearsals last week, has sage advice for the green thespian.
“Don't take yourself too seriously,” she said. “The entire point of theater is to have fun and come together with people who love the art as much as you do. It's OK to make mistakes, it's OK to fall on your face in rehearsal, and it's also OK to feel overwhelmed. You will learn the lines, you will remember the choreography, and it will all come together. When you take that first step on the stage with that audience, a rush will come over you that will make it all worth it.”
Tickets are $20 for students 18 and under, and $30 for adults, plus a $5 ticketing fee. Ticket purchasers can enter the code "localsnight" before selecting a ticket to receive $10 off each ticket for the Oct. 20 show. This discount will expire on Oct. 1.
Not-So-Young People's Theater is a tuition-free program with each cast member participating for free. Without the income generated from tuition, the nonprofit Sheridan Arts Foundation must secure a significant amount of sponsorship in addition to ticket sales to cover royalties, costumes and other production costs to provide this production to the community. There are numerous sponsorship and advertising opportunities for those who would like to support community theater. Email Maggie Stevens at maggie@sheridanoperahouse.com to secure your spot as a sponsor.
