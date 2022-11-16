Even though the temperature has dropped as Opening Day of ski season gets closer, December is going to be a little hot, at least for a few days. Rocky Mountain Arts is already preparing for a scorching, three-day Telluride Fire Festival Dec. 2-4 with a slew of lit offerings, the organization’s cofounder and executive director Erin Reis explained.
New and returning fire artists include Ouray’s Cie Hoover, Scorched Steel and Musselph LTD from Denver, LED and fire artist Casey Moore out of Fort Collins, New Mexico’s Nate Robertson, and Telluride locals Keith D’Angelo and Niel Ringstad.
“Every year we look at new and emerging artists to introduce to our guests with a focus on Colorado. We are excited to have Cie Hoover, a ‘never-ever’ participant showcasing his stunning art at ‘Resurrection’ for Saturday night (Dec. 3), as well as at Slate Gray Gallery,” Reis said. “Another new artist collective participating is Scorched Steel coming from Denver. They will showcase an interactive installation called ‘Draco’s Paw.’”
The festival kicks off Dec. 2 with a reception at Slate Gray Gallery featuring local artist Dan Gundrum. Gundrum specializes in immersive digital art through projection mapping, lasers and special effects, which is the focus of his company Pivotal Effects. He regularly shares his talent during artist workshops and holds an annual welding workshop in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Arts.
The festival will also present on Dec. 2 a lavish dance and acrobatic performance at the Palm Theater, in collaboration with Homestead Circus Productions out of Paonia.
“We are also thrilled to be able to continue supporting local artists and performers. Katie Shewbridge and Shan Thorpe are two Telluriders participating in the circus, acrobatic and dance performance at the Palm Theater on Dec. 2,” Reis said. “It's very rewarding to be able to produce a festival that supports this unique kind of performance art.”
She added that the festival is bringing back the popular, free-flow arts workshops again. This year they will be taught by Alpine Aerial Acrobatics out of Durango, as well as Stephanie Brown and Beth Henshaw from Denver. A variety of fun one-hour workshops, including partner hooping, aerial silk and lyra, are part of the weekend schedule. All workshops will be located at the Wilkinson Public Library. No experience is required for workshops, which are open to youth and adults.
Participants will also be enchanted by the over-the-top fiery art shooting flames high into the night sky during the Dec. 3 finale event located at the end of the box canyon. The family friendly, outdoor burning will entertain all with interactive, flaming sculptures, fire dancers, music, snacks and a cash bar.
In its eighth year, the annual gathering of flame-inspired art is going to be bigger than ever, thanks to Colorado Creative Industries and the Colorado Arts Relief Fund. The grant has made it possible to attract more artists with larger, more extraordinary installations, Reis said, including on that’ll be 36-by-16-feet and create a dramatic transformation when on fire.
Reis also thanked all the festival’s sponsors, which include Alpine Bank, Alpine Lodging, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Denver Distillery, Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge, The Hotel Telluride, The Real Dill, Kure’s Ginger Beer, Mountain Town Magazine, Mountain Women’s Magazine, New Sheridan Hotel, Scott’s Printing, SilverStar Luxury Properties, Superior Fire protection, Telluride Alpine Lodging, Telluride Express and The Victorian Inn.
Rocky Mountain Arts is the 501c3 organization that produces the Telluride Fire Festival and its mission to create and sustain interactive and performing arts that provide a platform for artists to entertain, educate and promote their work. Rocky Mountain Arts also provides year-round programs for youth and adults who want to become involved in diverse and exciting experiences that encourage artistic growth through a focus on process and experimentation that builds confidence and resilience.
For details about lodging, to become a sponsor, volunteer, submit an art installation or subscribe to the newsletter, visit telluridefirefestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.