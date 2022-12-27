Wednesday, Dec. 28
1) The Wilkinson Public Library screens a family-friendly film, ‘The Secret Garden,’ for free today at 2 p.m.
2) Singer-songwriter Jewel is in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House, with shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) Stop by the Nugget Theatre to see a stop-motion film or two: ‘Pinocchio’ and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ screen through Thursday. ‘Marcel’ plays at 6 p.m. this evening, and Guillermo del Toro's ‘Pinocchio’ plays at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a DIY New Year’s Crafts session this afternoon at 2 p.m. Learn more (and see what else is coming up at the library) at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) There’s live music at Altezza in the Peaks Resort this holiday week daily from 4-7 p.m.
3) Tom Petty tribute band The Pettybreakers is in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. Ticket information is at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Friday, Dec. 30
1) AA meetings take place every day of the week in the box canyon, at Christ Presbyterian Church and via Zoom, if you’d prefer. On Friday, meetings are at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
2) Trivia for Tweens: the Wilkinson Public Library hosts a session this afternoon at 4 p.m.
3) Progressive bluegrass outfit Yonder Mountain String Band is in concert tonight and tomorrow at the Sheridan Opera House. Learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Saturday, Dec. 31
1) View the New Year’s Eve torchlight parade at the Telluride Ski Resort tonight at 6:30 p.m. Head to visittelluride.com to learn more.
2) Glitz and Glam: that’s the title of the New Year’s Eve bash at the Wright Opera House tonight (point your browser to thewrightoperahouse.org to learn more about it).
3) Closer to home, there’s a free New Year’s Eve Street Party in downtown Telluride this evening, replete with a fireworks display, beginning at 11:30 p.m.
4) A New Year’s Eve Galaxy Gala, featuring a performance by Yonder Mountain String Band, is in the Sheridan Opera House tonight. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the music starts at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Happy New Year!
Monday, Jan. 2
1) The Wilkinson hosts a bilingual Winter Sport Art session today in the library, the first in a series of events this week for kids and families from 2-4 p.m. Visit teluridelibrary.org/events to see a schedule.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
1) The Bardic Trails online poetry series is this evening, featuring guest reader José A. Alcántara, author of the debut collection, ‘The Bitten World.’ The reading starts at 7 p.m.; visit telluridelibrary.org to receive a link.
2) Local chef Trang Pham hosts a Seasonal Supper in the Ah Haa School’s new kitchen tomorrow tonight, and Chicken Karrage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with Agadashi Tofu are on the menu. Class is in session from 5:30-7 p.m.; help prepare the meal, or simply watch and enjoy it with your fellow epicureans. Visit ahhaa.org to sign up.
3) The first session of Silver Skiers — ski and snowboard lessons for ages 50 and up — begins Thursday at the Telluride Ski Resort, hosted by Telski’s Ski & Snowboard School. Classes take place Thursdays through Jan. 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (practice what you’ve learn the rest of the day on the mountain). Email lessons@telski.com to sign up, or phone 970-846-9179 with any questions. The second session begins in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.