Dinner and a show: with a proper repast, and in the right company, it can be an unbeatable combination.
The San Juan Chamber MusicFest’s programmers know this. For years, the fest has offered a literal feast for the senses — sumptuous music, paired with a gourmet, catered dinner — in a salon performance at a private Ridgway residence. Alas, it’s too late to secure a seat at that particular table this coming week, when the 39th iteration of MusicFest returns to this region, presented by the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild (OCPAG).
But as true classical music aficionados understand, the most sublime moments — the real savoring — comes not from dining, no matter how fine, but from the alchemy that happens when a great composer’s works are interpreted by a group of talented musicians. Under the artistic direction of concert pianist Max Levinson, the MusicFest is back in Ouray County this week with works for both knowledgeable lovers of classical music, and those who would like to learn more. Which makes the fest its own sort of feast: it offers a rich array of music for every type of listener.
“My favorite concert — and Max might grimace if he heard me say this — is the Classical Café Concert,” said Heather Greisz, OCPAG’s executive director. This year, for example, Classical Café, which takes place Tuesday at Ridgway’s 4-H Event Center, will feature (among other selections) beloved standards such as “Summertime,” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from George Gershwin’s iconic musical, “Porgy and Bess” (the pieces were famously arranged for violin and piano by Gershwin’s good friend, Jascha Heifetz.)
“Classical Café is a lighthearted evening, with selections that are more familiar to a lot of people,” Greisz said. “Lots of times, audiences will get a little ‘tease’ of this works at the free Children’s and Family Concert” — which kicks off the fest Monday at 10 a.m., at Ridgway’s United Church of the San Juans — only to hear them performed the following evening.
“It’s a great chance to bring your kids and let them hear these pieces in a more formal setting, in their entirety,” Greisz said.
The free concert on Monday, on the other hand, offers kids a chance to meet, and ask questions of, the players who have traveled to Ouray to perform with Levinson: the award-winning Ulysses Quartet.
“They’re one of the most exciting string quartets in the classical music world today,” Levinson has said of Ulysses. “Among their accomplishments already are the grand prize in the Fischoff Competition, and their three-year term as graduate quartet in residence at the Julliard School. They play with a passion and energy that is truly thrilling.” (The Strad has hailed the quartet for its “textural versatility,” “grave beauty” and “the kind of chemistry many quartets long for, but rarely achieve”).
“I’ve been trying for a few years to bring them here, ever since hearing them in the Vietnam International Chamber Music Competition,” Levinson has said, “where they were the winners. (I was the chair of the jury for that competition.)”
The festival concludes next Saturday at the Wright Opera House with a performance of works by Beethoven — his Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 74, nicknamed the Harp Quartet — and Dvorak’s Piano Quintet # 2, Op. 81 (considered one of the masterworks of the form).
“We recognize that some members of the audience are being very cautious when it comes to matters of health right now, Greisz said. “We’ll be encouraging people to wear masks, we’ll have masks on hand, and we plan to set aside sections of both the Wright and the 4-H Center for those who would like to wear them.”
To see a complete lineup of performances, visit ocpag.org.
