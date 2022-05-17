Telluride Theatre has a triad of glad tidings to share with its theatre-crazy community with the recent announcement of its annual Shakespeare in the Park production of “All’s Well That Ends Well.” That’s one. The second is that guest director Becca Wolff will join the company this summer to take the helm, and three, open auditions for the show are Monday and Tuesday.
Becca Wolff is a California-based director of theater and film. Her work has been seen at theaters across the country including ACT San Francisco, The Public, Theatreworks and Long Wharf. She is co-founder and artistic director of SCOTUS Theater and earned her master’s in fine arts from the Yale School of Drama.
“We are so excited to welcome Becca into the Telluride Theatre family,” said the company’s artistic director, Sasha Cucciniello. “During the winter we conducted a nationwide search where candidates proposed their vision for one of three chosen Shakespeare plays. Becca is skilled, accomplished, enthusiastic and truly creative. Her vision for this play is spot on. Beyond this, having roots in the area and a deep love for Telluride sealed the deal.”
Wolff chose “All’s Well That Ends Well,” in part because it is considered one of his three “problem plays.”
“The problem, as I understand it, is that they're neither comedy nor tragedy,” Wolff said. “To me, they don't fit the mold because they are about the destruction of polite society's favorite myths about itself. And that is definitely my bag.”
Wolff said doing “All’s Well” is a bucket list item, one she finds attractive because it shows Shakespeare as an iconoclast; a dismantler of societal mores.
“In this case, the target for destruction is the myth of romantic marriage,” Wolff said. “Our heroine Helena is overly impressed with the ridiculous Bertram, who is forced into marriage to her by the King of France. The way the King twists Bertram's arm is squirm-inducing and the way the otherwise virtuous Helena ‘wins’ Bertram is morally questionable at best. But ‘all's well that ends well’ right? No one dies, so certainly this isn't a tragic end. And Shakespearean comedies end with marriages, like this one, sort of. But comedies also end with a miraculous untangling of the plot, where all the questionable tactics and power-grabs are revealed to be ultimately virtuous and highly acceptable. Not so here. It's uncomfortable and enlightening and I can't wait to bring it to life with this brilliant company.”
Audtions, which take place Monday and Tuesday next week (information below) will result in the cast that will tell the tale under Wolff’s guidance. Before rehearsals begin in earnest, however, Wolff will conoduct a Shakepeare intensive that will aid her actors in unlocking some of The Bard’s secrets.
“Brilliant people have spent centuries discovering the tricks that Shakespeare baked into his work,” she said. “Most of the tricks start by seeking out lines in the verse that aren't exactly five iambs. When you find one, then the fun begins. The question here is ‘what was Shakespeare trying to show?’ Should I try to crush these 12 syllables into 10? Or stretch them out to 20?’ To me, doing this work raises this voice from the past. You can start to hear the play rather than just seeing it on the page. And that is magical. What better way to start a journey than by gaining magical powers?”
Wolff is no stranger to Southwest Colorado. She was born in Cortez and spent her early years living in cabins built by her parents at a summer camp on a hilltop in Mancos.
“We moved to town eventually and then to California, but we returned in body and in spirit constantly over the years,” she said.
Shakespeare, she said, is enhanced when his work is performed outdoors, in this case on the Town Park Stage.
“There are those that say Shakespeare was a mystic. Whether you believe that or not, it's impossible to deny that these plays invoke the great mysteries of life and divinity,” Wolff said. “I think the gathering outdoors opens the soul to those mysteries. This is especially in the midst of nature's grandeur in Telluride. In ‘All’s Well’ and all of his plays, Shakespeare is asking the biggest questions a person can ask. So the scope this setting allows us to experience their power in the utmost.”
A firm believer that Shakespeare “belongs in the West,” Wolff said the big landscapes accommodate “big ideas.”
“The plays belong outside,” she said. “They belong where there is majesty and grandeur in which people drink too much beer in the sunshine and act the fool. Because what better way to embrace the basic duality in human nature?”
Open auditions will be held for the show Monday and Tuesday. All interested are encouraged to attend. Email sasha@telluridetheatre for more information.
“All’s Well That Ends Well” will be performed on (cast and audience) on Town Park Stage July 22-31.
Tickets will be on sale soon at telluridetheatre.org.
