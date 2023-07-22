Formerly a festival, Telluride Chamber Music turns 50

Celebrate Telluride Chamber Music’s 50th birthday this week with a trio of events performed by the New York Philharmonic Brass Quintet (pictured above): a free street concert Friday, July 28 from 6-6:45 p.m. at the Telluride Historical Museum; a free kids’ concert at the Wilkinson Public Library Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m.; and, that evening, a concert at the Sheridan Opera House beginning at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)