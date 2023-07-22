Formerly a festival, Telluride Chamber Music turns 50

Chamber music is defined as a form of classical music composed for a small group of instruments — traditionally one that could fit in a palace chamber.
As Telluride Chamber Music (TCM) celebrates 50 years this week with a trio of events on Friday and Saturday, it’s worth noting that when the festival-turned-year-round-music series was founded in 1974, those “palace chambers” were the living rooms and decks of locals and part-timers, passionate supporters who opened their doors to the nascent gathering.
“The festival was started when local music lovers and donors approached violinist Roy Malan and the late pianist Robin Sutherland, both members of the San Francisco Symphony at the time, to come and perform,” TCM’s executive director, Claire Beard, explained.
She continued, “Roy and Robin became the co-founders of the original festival and played here together along with other friends from San Francisco from 1973 to 2019, every August before the symphony season started.”
Beard described the event’s informal early days.
“Roy and Robin would walk down main street in sandwich-boards to sell tickets and there was even a promotion that they did on the Valley Floor playing surrounded by the then-present cows,” she said.
Fifty years on, chamber music continues to fill the box canyon as the festival has evolved into a year-round music series.
It’s an enormous achievement, isn’t it?
Beard agreed, saying, “I’d credit the longevity of TCM to the hard work by the board members, especially through the early years; the past and present board presidents — currently Warner Paige — who ran the organization purely on a voluntary level until very recently, dedicating a lot of time and effort to the cause; the musicians who kept the concerts inspiring; and of course our patrons for their support.”
Beard added that “the music itself is responsible” too.
“It is a style of music which inspires a love in many people and being the only organization bringing classical music to the region has made Telluride Chamber Music's mission important and unique,” she said.
There are three events this week celebrating that importance and uniqueness.
First, up, on Friday, July 28, from 6-6:45 p.m. is a birthday bash at the Telluride Historical Museum.
“A free street concert!” Beard said. “The New York Philharmonic Brass Quintet will play from the porch of the museum and North Fir Street will be closed so that this concert can be open to the whole community. We really wanted to do something that was accessible to everyone, as well as being fun and a little different. Brass instruments lend themselves perfectly to outdoor playing.”
Then, on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. the Wilkinson Public Library is the scene for a free concert for kids titled The Brass Family.
“Increasing education opportunities has been part of our recent mission and this is such a fun way to learn a bit more about brass instruments and hear musicians who are at the very top of their game,” Beard remarked. “It’s open to all ages and there will be snacks provided.”
And, also on Saturday, TCM will present the New York Philharmonic Brass Quintet in concert at the Sheridan Opera House beginning at 7 p.m.
“Bach to Bernstein with a brass twist” is how Beard described the event.
“It’s the big concert of the weekend,” she said. “The quintet has an amazing program of music lined up that goes from classical in the first half to more jazz/musical/popular in the second half. The Sheridan is the perfect venue for this and it’s going to be a concert that will be remembered for a long time.”
In the run up to these events, Beard mused further on TCM’s long journey.
“For years the festival happened over two weekends with four concerts of a traditional format, a dessert concert and a picnic in the park,” she said. “Years later it was reduced down to one weekend.”
She pointed to a confluence of events in 2020 that brought about “a natural need for change.”
“The combination of the passing of the dear Robin Sutherland, Covid and the changing needs of the community created a demand for something new,” she said. “Warner Paige approached me to join as executive director and, together with the board and talking to Roy, we decided it would be wonderful for the community to have access to chamber music more than just once a year and also provide more opportunities for local artists alongside bringing in world-renowned musicians.”
Nowadays, TCM, which also brought MusicFest under its umbrella, offers year-round free and paid events, as well as education opportunities, and collaborates with a number of local organizations such as the Telluride Dance Collective, Palm Arts, Telluride Arts, Wilkinson Public Library and the Telluride Historical Museum.
Beard detailed other upcoming events, including a free happy hour series at Telluride Arts HQ later in the summer and a Sept. 8 performance by French family quartet Quatuor Girard, and paused to stress that a half-century on, TCM’s work carries on.
“We aim to bring chamber music to the box canyon that appeals to the first-timer and connoisseur alike,” she said. “Classical music can have a reputation for elitism, and our mission is to break down some of these barriers that can exist in very traditional set-up and provide exceptional classical music that fits the Telluride vibe.”
For more on Friday and Saturday’s events, as well as other upcoming concerts, visit telluridechambermusic.org.
