Judith Kohin came to Telluride in 1985. Hailing from the hills of New England, she longed for bigger mountains. Throughout the past 37 years, Kohin has been an integral part of the community. She supported local artists as the executive director for the Ah Haa School of the Arts for 25 years, before saying goodbye to the school in 2021. An artist herself, Kohin is taking time to pursue her own passions.
Kohin's show, "Re-Wired," opened at Slate Gray South Gallery July 29 and will continue through Aug. 28.
"I've been supporting artists for 30 years and encouraging them, and I wanted to give myself the time to do my own exploration. It's a very joyful place for me to be, and I feel that artmaking is definitely one of the most uplifting things I do," Kohin said.
The show features over 20 pieces from Kohin. Her works combine the medium of encaustic wax, a painting technique where beeswax is heated and used as paint, with screen printing. She learned about encaustic wax through a class in Massachusetts and then took a "break-down screen printing" class with Kathy Green at the Ah Haa School.
Kohin starts her pieces by printing different images on cotton fabric. She then cuts them into separate images, glues them to a wood panel and creates a collage. Finally, she puts encaustic wax on top of the collage. According to Kohin, the wood panel gives the piece a three-dimensional element.
In 2016, Kohin had a solo show at Telluride Gallery, and her current work is a continuation of the pieces shared back then. For “Re-Wired,” Kohin decided to focus on nature and wild places, which directly reflects Kohin's love for the outdoors.
"I feel all my imagery is coming from the mountains, the rivers, the meadows, the valleys, the trees and the forest that I spend time in. I feel like that is part of who I am. Those images are in my subconscious. They come out when I'm making art," Kohin said.
Kohin received her bachelor’s in studio art from Bates College in Maine and was in graduate school at Columbia University's School of Visual Arts in New York City before coming to Telluride. She has always been an artist and has worked in different mediums like painting and printmaking. She created the popular cartoon "The Valley Cows," which ran in the Daily Planet for 20 years. However, she found it difficult to both pursue her art and have a full-time job, especially one as demanding as the leader of Ah Haa.
After Kohin left the school in May 2021, she wasn't sure what her next steps would be, but then she decided to align her work and art and pursue a career as a full-time artist.
"The reason this show is called ‘Re-Wired’ is because it is the first show that I'm doing since I've re-wired myself from my previous career," explained Kohin.
Since the show opened in late July, Kohin's work has been well-received. Krissy Kula, director of the Slate Gray Gallery, said ‘Re-Wired’ had garnered a lot of attention from the local community, Kohin's friends and family, and people from out of town.
"Between the vibrant colors and the layering and the process, you can tell how much is put into it. That draws people in at first. Their first thought is, ‘this is an encaustic,’ but then they start to see it's not just encaustic; there's something else. The printmaking, the drawing, the paints and the encaustic, all that's all involved, add a different element to pieces," said Kula.
Kohin has found it "fascinating" to hear how people respond to her work. When talking to people about her work, Kohin tries to place herself in their shoes to see the piece from a different perspective.
Thursday, Kohin will give an artist talk at Slate Gray South at 5 p.m. She will discuss her work and conduct a demonstration of some of the techniques used in her pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.