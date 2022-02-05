A labyrinth made of snow, constructed on a frigid March morning in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains.
Early-season ice-skating in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of far-northern Minnesota (conditions are perfect for this activity just once in a decade, yet there you are).
Winter beneath the Arctic Circle, “alone beneath the Northern Lights.”
Adventure films take us on a journey outside ourselves, as well as outdoors. There’s an opportunity to get out there by going indoors this week — for one night only. On Tuesday, the Sherbino Theater will host the 17th annual Backcountry Film Festival, presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance. Based in Boise, Id., the nonprofit’s mission — as its title implies — is to preserve not wildlands in general, but winter backcountry specifically.
“The landscape of winter recreation has changed radically” since the organization was formed in 2000, WWA’s website points out. The nonprofit grew out of the idea that “skiers, snowshoers, snowboarders, winter mountaineers and other backcountry adventurers” — which is to say, those who value “quiet wildlands” over motorized recreation — need a collective voice in helping to conserve these special places.
The WWA has helped to protect more than three million acres of public lands since its inception, and one way it does that is through its annual Backcountry Film Festival, which has been in existence in 2005. The 2021-22 fest takes attendees not only to see labyrinths, navigate frigid boundary waters and gaze up at eerie northern lights above a frozen snowscape, but deep into the non-human wild lands: on a trek with a backcountry ski guide and field biologist to find a group of wolverines, for example, and into the winter backcountry to explore the impact of homo sapiens on migratory sheep.
Short films in this year’s fest investigate winter in non-verbal ways, as well: “Off-Piste Opus” provides a raw edit of the sounds of the backcountry, “A Tribute to a Glacier” offers a “musical immersion” in the sprawl of the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, and “Lot’zza Mia” is about skiing and eating pizza, “an epic search for cheese when it’s really the journey that matters.”
The screening Tuesday at the Sherbino benefits not only the WWA’s work, but also Ridgway’s historic theater.
“We highly encourage you to purchase in-person/virtual tickets,” WWA’s website points out. “Funds raised go directly back into our hosts’ work for their backcountry backyard.”
The backcountry fest, presented by Citizen’s State Bank in Ridgway, is the first of three in-person events coming up next week at the Sherb: on Feb. 9, stompin’ roots virtuoso Cousin Curtiss will perform a “full band, standing room, dancehall-style show” (seating is limited). And eight-member world-beat outfit Little Giant will offer a spicy reprieve from the chill next Friday, Feb. 11, when they’re in concert from 8-10:30 p.m. Deeper into February, the Sherb will screen “Buried” — yet another film about winter, this time in a chronicle of the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche from gear-manufacturer Mammut, on Feb. 24 — and more incendiary fun the following evening, when Joint Point plays at a Mardi Gras Dance Party.
For tickets and more information, visit sherbino.org.
