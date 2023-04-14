The title of a Spotify channel says it all: ‘Classical music is NOT boring.’
A 2019 survey of 8,000 adults across eight countries — from the U.S. and the U.K. to Europe, Mexico and South Korea — found the same. Classical music — which is to say, orchestral music — was the fourth-most popular genre, “with more fans than R&B or hip hop.”
Nearly a third of the audience was comprised of listeners under age 35, “a statistic reflected among ABC Classic’s listeners,” in the words of the Australian radio station that reported the survey.
Three years on, and 9,000 miles away from Down Under, a community orchestra on the Western Slope aims to boost its percentage of younger listeners even more. The Valley Symphony Association in Montrose is aiming at the kid in all of us next weekend, as it presents its final concerts of the season, ‘Pop Stars & Superheroes.’
The concerts will feature guest conductor and pianist Steven Arguilo-Arbues, of Denver, who has a master of music degree from the Manhattan School of Music and has performed in, among other places, Carnegie Hall. He’s the third, and the final, guest conductor to lead the symphony before the music committee selects a new permanent conductor, likely in early May.
It has been a painstaking process: The VSA’s musicians complete “extensive surveys” after working with each conductor, said Stacey Ryan, the VSO’s publicist (and clarinet player); audience members’ comments have been solicited immediately following each concert.
“Frankly, we’ve been both surprised and thrilled by how many people are filling out the surveys,” Board President Hartland Chubb has said. “It’s great to know our music lovers care, and we thank you all for your terrific feedback.”
“It’s an important thing, when you have the opportunity to pick a new conductor, and we’re going by the book,” Ryan said of the scrupulous selection process. “Where do we go from here? Where does our audience want us to go, and how do we involve them? We want the audience to connect with this music, and the conductor is a really important piece of it.”
“Music has the power to engage the mind, stir the heart, and reinvigorate the soul, no matter your age,” Arguilo-Arbes has said. Of the two concerts he’ll lead next weekend, he added, “I feel privileged to make great music with the musicians of the VSA and have fun sharing it with the community.”
The concerts are likely to indeed be fun for all: “You’ll relate to this stuff. I guarantee it,” Ryan said. “When people say they don’t like orchestra music,” she’s quick to reply, “You do like it. You hear it every day. The modern form of it is on TV, and in commercials. Imagine a movie without a soundtrack.”
Next week, the Valley Symphony will perform selections from “today’s Mozart,” as Ryan put it — composer John Williams. The chorus will sing works by Lennon and McCartney; Bob Dylan (‘The Times They Are a Changin’); U2 (‘MLK’) and even Taylor Swift (who collaborated with T. Bone Burnett, John Paul White and Joy Williams on ‘Safe and Sound,’ from ‘The Hunger Games’).
There’ll be music from ‘The Avengers’ and an arrangement by Patrick Roszell entitled ‘Led Zeppelin Reunion.’ Of course, there’ll be a nod to one of the original musical superheroes — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — with a performance of ‘Eine kleine Nachtmusik’ (Serenade No. 13 for Strings in G Major).
And much more: “We play a selection from the Disney movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.’ It makes you want to go, ‘Arrgh!’ You’re on the open sea!”
Modern orchestral music — like great music of any sort — “is visceral; it’s communal,” Ryan summed up. “It’s in our DNA.”
The Valley Symphony Association presents 'Pop Stars & Superheroes' Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. in the Montrose Pavilion. Visit valleysymphony.net to see the program. A hand-painted violin will be awarded in a drawing at the end of the final concert — a thank you to the audience for its participation in selecting a new conductor.
