Wednesday, Nov. 30
1) Drop by Telluride Angel Baskets HQ at 335 W. Colorado Ave. and support a child, senior or family this holiday season. ABHQ is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through Dec. 16.
2) The Ah Haa School hosts a Local’s Lunch with Barclay Daranyi Wednesday from 12-1:30 p.m., and Peruvian roasted chicken with chimchurri and sweet potato salad is on the menu. Visit ahhaa.org to learn more.
3) How sweet it is: The Wilkinson Public Library offers a free tutorial on Sugar Scrubs Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
1) Coffee, donuts and Mountainfilm: The festival offers a Locals Only Pass Sale today from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at festival offices, located at 122 S. Oak St.
2) Slate Gray Gallery North hosts a reception for Telluride Fire Festival artists Cie Hoover and Dan Gundrum tonight from 5-8 p.m.
3) Ouray County Poet Laureate Beth Paulson is the guest reader this evening for Poetry at the Tavern, in the Wright Opera House at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
1) The Telluride Fire Festival blazes into town this weekend, and first up is a coffee talk on ways to bond with your inner fire, featuring Erika Kae, at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery this morning from 9-10 a.m.
2) Telluride Arts hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend in the Ah Haa School’s new building. The sale opens today from 4-7 p.m., and continues through the weekend.
3) The Sheridan’s Young People’s Theater presents Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ this weekend at the Sheridan Opera House. Shows are nightly at 6 p.m.
4) The Telluride Fire Festival hosts a Circus and Dance Experience this evening in the Palm Theatre at 8 p.m. Visit telluridefirefestival.org to learn more.
Saturday, Dec. 3
1) Telluride Arts; annual Holiday Bazaar continues through today and Sunday in the Ah Haa School’s new building from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
2) Emily Scott Robinson is in concert tonight at Club Red; acoustic duo LVDY opens the show. Performances begin at 8 p.m.; visit clubredtelluride.com for tickets.
3) Four art displays are scheduled to go up in flames this evening at the Telluride Fire Festival, which takes place at the end of the box canyon beginning at 4 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at telluridefirefestival.org.
Sunday, Dec. 4
1) Can’t get enough of Fire Fest? The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a free Flow Arts Workshop today (visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more).
2) If you haven’t seen the Young People’s performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Sunday marks your last chance to catch it in the Sheridan Opera House. The curtain rises at 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
1) Support a child (or an older person, or an entire family) in need this season through Telluride Angel Basket’s annual holiday giving program. Stop by any weekday from now through Dec. 16 at Angel Baskets’ HQ, located at 335 W. Colorado Ave., between 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
2) ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has been held over this week at the Nugget Theatre. It shows nightly through Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
1) Award-winning scribe Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer is the guest tonight at a Bardic Trails Zoom Poetry reading at 7 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org for a link.
2) The ski film “Nexus” shows at the Sheridan Opera House this evening, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) Mark your calendar: Noel Night is tomorrow in downtown Telluride. The annual twinkly extravaganza features a holiday-tree lighting, gallery exhibits, shopping and dining specials and more. Even if you aren’t in the mood to shop, the festive lights will put you in the mood for the holidays. Get out for a stroll!
