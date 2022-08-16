Barbel Hacke paddle boards on a recent mission to test KOTO's signal in outer space. Hacke will take a turn spinning tunes and raising money from 2-3 p.m. on Guest DJ Day Friday. You can enter to win this board by donating $100 to KOTO. Donate anytime at koto.org, or call in on Guest DJ Day to 970-728-4333. (Photo courtesy of Gus Gusciora)