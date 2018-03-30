Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer is a cofounder of the Talking Gourds Poetry Series, the first Poet Laureate of San Miguel County, and a member of Heartbeat, the a capella women’s chorus whose recent program was almost entirely in languages other than English (her fellow choir members recently thanked her onstage for her assistance with pronunciation and translation).
Trommer also is an athlete, a busy mother of two — if you asked her to list her most important accomplishments, she’d doubtless put family first — a teacher of poetry in twelve-step programs and at women’s retreats, and, lately, a blogger with the noted science writer Christie Aschwanden on the topic of the creative process.
You wonder how she ever finds the time to write at all. And yet her 11th book — already a finalist for the Able Muse Book Award — has just been published. Trommer will read from, and sign copies of, “Naked for Tea” Tuesday, April 3, at Telluride Arts. The event, co-sponsored by Telluride Arts, Between the Covers Bookstore, the Telluride Institute and the Wilkinson Public Library, begins at 6 p.m.
For years, Trommer has written a poem a day, “and the book evolved out of my daily poetry practice, drawing on poems I’ve written over the past three or four years,” she said. “Some of the poems are rather surreal, for instance, camping with Audrey Hepburn (inspired by a stint dressing up as Audrey Hepburn the same week I was camping in Ouray) and drinking absinthe with God, and many of them deal with daily life just as it is — mourning the death of a friend, gardening, helping my children with homework. But all of them deal in some way with the themes I’ve been exploring in my life the last three years: paradox, vulnerability (hence the title — it’s a metaphorical nakedness), failure and a willingness to fall in love with the broken and beautiful world over and over and over.”
Trommer cites the works of Art Goodtimes, the cofounder of Talking Gourds, as one of her most important influences. He, in turn, has called her “a chanteuse of the heart.” He mentions “The Practice,” a poem from Trommer’s latest book, in which a friend encourages the writer “to look for beauty every day.”
“That’s what she does,” Goodtimes said, “especially in her poetry.”
She may look for beauty — but she does not turn away from tragedy, or despair. Her work embraces these concepts, and disappointment, too.
As Trommer writes in “After the Bear Incident,” in “Naked for Tea”:
Goldlilocks never ate porridge again,
nor did she sit in wooden chairs,
but she spent the rest of her life
looking for another bed
that was just right —
damn perfection, the way
it always makes the rest of the world
so hard, so cold, so not enough.
“Pay attention,” the author Wayne Muller says in the introduction to her new book. “The elegance of her simplicity will blind you to her mastery.”
“If sadness comes,” Trommer writes in “Note to Self,”
…invite it for tea
and drink the dark
cup together. Take
turns sipping, take
your time. You’ll
reach the bottom
soon enough.
The reading Tuesday will include “tea, of course, and refreshments, and perhaps a surprise musical interlude,” Trommer said (a reading is also scheduled for Cimarron Books in Ridgway on May 21 at 6:30 p.m.).
“Naked for Tea” is available at Between the Covers and on Trommer’s website, at wordwoman.com. Follow along with her poem-a-day writing practice at ahundredfallingveils.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.