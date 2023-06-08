Spring lacrosse team wins competition at Aspen

Blasting into summertime, the Telluride Youth Lacrosse Association eighth grade girls’ crew capped off a most memorable May competing at, and winning, The Aspen Shootout 2023 presented by Elite Performance Academy.
Preparing themselves to eventually invade the sport’s high-school ranks, the team built upon efforts at the Vail LAX Jam (May 6-7) and QuickStix Shootout (April 29-30) in Grand Junction to finish a dominant 4-0 at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.
“This team, without question, will be a force…for many years to come,” coach David Westveer proudly declared via a TYLA news release. “They will make our community proud.”
Westveer’s bunch first vanquished Vail Valley Lacrosse Club’s eighth grade group, 9 to 1, in their only Day 1 match at the two-day, sunrise-to-sunset spectacle — meaning that Sunday, May 14, would be a busy day testing both talent and stamina. Well, the TYLA girls passed both exams with flying colors.
Getting underway bright and early at 8:50 a.m., Telluride downed Summit Durango/Santa Fe — composed of both seventh and eighth grade players — by a 6-2 margin, then clinched top bracket billing by blanking Roaring Fork LC’s 7th/8th Swarm 7-0 at CMP’s Sam Augustine Compass Field No. 1.
That then pit Telluride against QuickStix-hosting Grand Valley’s 7th/8th side for all the marbles.
And though the action, as one would expect, was more competitive and the final score much closer with the tourney title at stake, Telluride prevailed 4-3.
“We’ve been playing lacrosse together since the third grade and have developed a bond and a friendship that we will never forget,” team member Ella Fischetti said. “We’ve been through it all — snow, rain and heat waves — we’ve always found a way to support one another and get through it.”
“Someone recently asked us who our team captain was,” she continued. “We all looked at one another and said, ‘We don’t have one’ in such unison that we started laughing. We all consider ourselves equals; no one ever thinks of (herself) as better than someone else. This team is one I will never forget.”
Most impressively, the team — reported to have lost just once during Spring 2023 — not only went undefeated at the Shootout, but did so minus one player and without any available substitutes due to an unlucky slew of recent injuries.
“The people on your team are the people you suffer on long runs with, win with and lose with, so you better make sure they are your best buddies,” team member Seven Tudor said.
“If you don’t have a good connection with your teammates then you don’t have a team at all and you can’t work to the best of your ability,” agreed Ruby Lake. “I have grown up with these girls and I think of them more as my sisters.”
“Most of these girls have been teammates since they were very little,” Westveer said. “They are extremely talented lacrosse players, but more importantly always respectful towards one another, both on and off the field. They are unselfish competitors. Their motto is ‘One Team,’ which is printed on their team sweatshirts…as a reminder of their many accomplishments over the years. It’s also one of the reasons they win so much! It’s the kind of team you want to coach.”
All told, three girls’ and five boys’ teams represented TYLA at the Aspen Shootout — Telluride’s U15 boys, for example, went a third-place 2-1-1 in the eighth-grade division, barely missing out on the two-team Pool A finale — and the Jam, as all players continued to learn the nuances of the sport, as well as learn and implement their respective teams’ own unique strategies.
Certain TYLA teams are slated to compete in Denver as well as Salt Lake City, Utah, within the next few months.
“Although still in its infancy, our lacrosse program has shown significant growth over the years,” Association board member Dave Fischetti said in a news release. “It’s an amazing sport for these kids to be a part of. It of course teaches them lacrosse skills, but more importantly discipline and team-building.”
“The girls’ program was started by our dear friend Lindsey Welch,” he noted. “She coached many of the eighth grade girls and most of the girls currently playing in high school. We would like to see this program continue to grow in her memory.”
Open to boys kindergarten-age and up, and to girls in second grade and up, with practices — and tournament action — offered in both fall and spring, prospective participants and their families can visit TellurideLacrosse.com to find more information.
