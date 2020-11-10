Telluride Arts is now accepting applications for individual artist’s projects and professional development, according to a news release. Complete applications must be received by midnight on Dec. 18. All applications will be reviewed in January and funded by Feb. 1, according to officials.
Small grants support the innovation, creativity and professional development of individual artists living in the Telluride region. Small Grants provide funding for individual artists working in the visual, media, performing and literary arts. Artist projects may include, but are not limited to, the development, completion or presentation of new work; and professional development. Artists are required to share work with the Telluride community through a performance, publication, exhibit, screening, documentation of the project, in print or online. Telluride Arts will support this process through spaces, marketing and coordination where possible.
A peer panel of artists and arts professionals who represent multiple creative disciplines review each application, and then carefully award funding that will be meaningful to the artists’ personal advancement. The quality of proposals has increased each year, according to the release, which is a testament to the strong creativity that continues to thrive in Telluride’s box canyon.
Since its inception in 1999, the program has supported over 300 artists to deepen their skills and share their work. The Small Grants for Artists program is a long-standing collaboration between the Town of Telluride and Telluride Arts.
NEW IN 2021
This winter, Telluride Arts is rolling out a new Amplifying Diverse Voices Grant dedicated to help maintain and increase the presence of artists from diverse backgrounds.
“The program seeks to foster mutual exchange of aesthetic, social and political understanding through artistic interaction among diverse artists, the Telluride community and the greater constituencies of southwest Colorado,” according to the release.
For more information and how to apply, visit telluridearts.org/smallgrants, email info@telluridearts.org or call 970-728-3930.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Telluride Arts also announced registration for the 37th annual Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar is now open. Scheduled for Dec. 11-13, from noon to 5 p.m. each day, at the intersection of Pacific and Fir streets.
The event “is going to look a little differently this year, but it’s happening,” according to a news release. “COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced, including sanitization, mask-wearing and limited capacity.”
There will be multiple locations this year, as well as “plenty of space for a festive and sage event for all.”
Featuring handmade goods from artists and artisans from the region, the Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar is a lively holiday tradition hosted by Telluride Arts that features a wide variety of fine crafts, including artisan jewelry, organic body products, gourmet food, ceramics, clothing and more — all made by hand that takes place in the heart of Telluride.
Participating venues so far include Telluride Transfer Warehouse, Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, Telluride Arts Gallery 81435, the Ah Haa School for the Arts at the Silverjack Building, Stronghouse Brewpub, Pet Telluride, the Liberty.
For more information, visit telluridearts.org/holiday-bazaar, call 970-728-3930 or email info@telluridearts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.