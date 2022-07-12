Wednesday, July 13
1) A much-loved — and missed — rite of summer, Telluride Art + Architecture Weekend, is back in town after an absence of two years. The fest runs through Sunday; see a list of events at tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library’s Adventure Book Club embarks on a River Trail Walk and Talk today at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required; visit telluridelibrary.org to learn more.
3) Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble perform for free tonight at the Sunset Plaza Music Series in Mountain Village. The music starts at 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
1) Ashley Boling hosts an entertaining, fact-packed stroll through downtown today, sponsored by the Telluride Historical Museum. Meet at the museum at 1 p.m. if you’d like to come along.
2) John Gendall and Tom Kundig discuss their new book on architecture, ‘Rocky Mountain Modern,’ in the Transfer Warehouse this afternoon from 3-5 p.m. Admission is free.
3) The Southwest Colorado River Conservation Fundraiser with the wacky name and serious purpose — Troutapalooza — is at High Pie Pizzeria & Taproom tonight beginning at 6 p.m. Learn more at troutapalooza.org.
Friday, July 15
1) Fascinated by cemeteries, and the stories they hold? (We are too.) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts a tour of Lone Tree Cemetery today at 1 p.m. The tour begins at the cemetery’s West Entrance.
2) The band Never Come Down performs tonight at Music on the Green, the weekly concert at Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village, from 5-7 p.m.
3) The HaHa Experience, an immersive community art event for adults, takes place tonight at the Ah Haa School. Entry is every 30 minutes from 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
1) Photographer Maggie Taylor signs her books today at a reception at the gallery Slate Gray South from 4-7 p.m. Taylor will speak about her work at 5 p.m.
2) The Pinhead Institute’s annual summer benefit, The Science of Cocktails, is tonight in the Transfer Warehouse from 6-8 p.m.
3) The Ah Haa School’s immersive community art event continues today, with a program for kids from 4-6 p.m., and more fun for adults (if you missed it yesterday) from 8-10 p.m. Learn all about it at ahhaa.org.
Sunday, July 17
1) Seven artist installations or performances will be held today, weather permitting, along the Idarado Legacy Trail from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Take a self-guided tour (there’s no admission charge!). Get the details at tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
2) The highlight of every Art + Architecture Weekend is the Home Tour, which highlights elegant, inspiring local abodes. If tickets remain, you will find them at the event’s website, listed above.
3) Musicians William Beckmann and Jack Ingram perform tonight at an event that benefits the Sheridan Opera House, starting at 8 p.m.
Monday, July 18
1) Telluride is a town of many festivals, and this week brings the Baseball Festival (you read that right), part instructional girls’ and boys’ camps, part competitive tournament. Drop by Telluride Town Park, or point your browser to telluridebaseballfestival.com.
2) The Telluride Dog Museum opens for business this week: just a few short days (alas) of furry, friendly fun for canines and their curious human companions, sponsored by, and held at, the Telluride Historical Museum. Woof!
3) If you’re craving indoor entertainment, the Nugget Theatre is screening the new musical ‘Elvis.' Show time is 7 p.m. nightly through Thursday.
Tuesday, July 19
1) Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park begins soon (or should we say anon?) on the Town Park stage, where the comedy ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ will be performed, rain or shine. Learn more and purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
2) The Pinhead Institute hosts a Punk Science session this afternoon in the Transfer Warehouse at 5:15 p.m.
3) Practice your Spanish with other native speakers on the patio at La Cocina de Luz today at 5:30 p.m., and enjoy free appetizers (learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events).
Singer-songwriter/one-man-band Jonathon Robert Linaberry presents ‘The Bones of J.R. Jones’ in the Transfer Warehouse tonight at 7 p.m.
