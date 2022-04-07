There’s a little something for everyone playing at theaters right now, including a light-hearted comedy adventure with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (“The Lost City”), a dark, dreary comic book action thriller with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (“The Batman”) and a three-hour Bollywood extravaganza titled “ZZZ.” But if you’re craving an old-fashioned crime thriller, “The Outfit,” which is now playing at the Nugget, is a class act.
Writer and director Graham Moore set his mob caper in a tailor shop in 1950s Chicago. As in his screenplay, “The Imitation Game,” the film centers on one man. Mark Rylance, so good in “Don’t Look Up” as the Elon Musk character, studied with Savile Row cutters for this role as an English haberdasher. One of the joys of the film is to watch his hands glide across the fabric as he creates a bespoke suit.
You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy that view. Leonard keeps his hands busy while the clientele of Chicago mobsters come and go from his elegant shop. Unfortunately, one of his biggest clients is a mob family that’s auditioning for a larger role in a crime syndicate. As the plot unfolds, we discover that each character has ambitions that might unspool the complex thread. Like the proverbial bull in a china shop, there’s violence brewing amongst these mobsters in a tailor shop.
In “The Outfit” there’s guns fired, bodies hidden and betrayal at gunpoint. The real fireworks are in the slow reveal of Leonard’s backstory. How did this British tailor wind up in Chicago? Rylance is so good at keeping a stillness of character even in the most dramatic of situations. His are the only hands not shaking while lighting the cigarettes offered from the lovely wooden box.
The film keeps characters moving in and out of the shop and there are flashbacks that foreshadow the ending. Those elements keep the film from feeling like a play. If you’re not ready to settle in for a dialogue-heavy show, this isn’t a film for you. The period details are enjoyable. From the heavy scissors and tiny thimble to the way Leonard makes his tea and the removing of warm socks for the Chicago winter to slip into more work-appropriate footwear, these details immerse you in the time and setting.
Besides Rylance’s star turn, it’s the women who bring the color and pizzazz to “The Outfit.” Zoey Deutch sports gorgeous red hair and a series of great costumes as Leonard’s assistant, Mable. Every scene is livelier when she enters the shop. Niki Amuka-Bird appears in only one scene, but her poise and charisma lend the drama a poignance. Her numbers-runner is regal, and her character connects with our tailor in a telling way.
In classic crime thriller fashion, there are double-crosses and alliances formed. What elevates “The Outfit” is that each reveal hides another twist. In this elegant setting of pocket squares and display cabinets sparkling with snow globes, blood will be shed, truths revealed, and the wise guys may be none the wiser. You can dress it up in a bespoke suit, but a gangster is still a gangster.
Drinks with Films Rating: 3 cups of British tea (don’t forget the biscuit) out of 5
FAMILY STREAMING
Do families watch programs together anymore? Is there such a thing as family movie night?
I know three-year-olds with tablets, five-year-olds with iPads, seven-year-olds with cellphones and a nine-year-old who watched “Squid Games” by himself. Yes, we’re in a different time. Yes, living through a pandemic has led many families to turn to screen time to save their sanity. It no longer surprises me when a child asks if they can see the photo I’ve taken of them on my phone, but when they want to edit it and post it to their social media. Life is certainly changing.
There are two movies streaming that I’d recommend for family viewing. Not for kids to be plopped in front of, but to be watched together and discussed. “Turning Red” is the latest Pixar film on Disney+, and though it’s animated and looks like a film aimed at little girls, it covers some mature themes. One five-year-old took a red magic marker to her white panda after watching the movie by herself.
The other, “The Adam Project,” may look like a sci-fi action film for teens, but with Ryan Reynolds starring, you know the language is going to be salty. Plus, there are some frank discussions about parenting and loss that would be best seen with a parent or an adult.
Common Sense Media is a great resource for adults who care about the media their kids consume. Often there are films that may seem appropriate from a trailer but are targeted to an older audience or might be traumatic for a more sensitive child. They recommended “Turning Red” for kids 10 and older (Pixar coming-of-age tale explores puberty and parent issues) and “The Adam Project” for teens 14 and older (stylized violence and language in emotional time-travel tale).
The most important thing to consider is how your child responds to certain themes. You know if little Timmy is going to wake up with nightmares if there’s supernatural elements or sweet Jennifer will bully her younger sibling after too many action movies. Watching a film together lets you gauge your kids’ reactions and know when it’s appropriate to pause a scene for discussion or when to turn it off.
“Turning Red” is a light-hearted animated film told from a nerdy 13-year-old overachiever’s perspective. Younger children will likely miss the references to puberty — both the start of menstruation and awakening sexual desire. Some great discussions can be had about bullying, trying to “fit in” at school and family expectations. There’s also realistic scenes of how social media and stereotypes can be harmful in revealing your true nature.
“The Adam Project” is surprisingly tender in many parent-child interactions. Yes, there’s the wisecracks and inappropriate behavior from Reynold’s character, but he learns crucial lessons about his parent’s relationship and his own misconceptions. There may be spaceships and gadgets and Catherine Keener as an evil tech CEO, but the real story is family love. It’s a movie about sacrifice and hubris, and that’s a lot to package in a family film.
There’s so much content out there and so many movies streaming that are violent, misogynistic and/or sexually explicit. Take the time to find a movie to enjoy with your children or teens. Maybe you’ll find some fun lines to quote and find that the hour and a half (if you’re lucky) has been a great bonding time.
Drinks With Films Ratings:
“Turning Red:” 2 cups of tea sipped while avoiding family questions at the dinner table out of 5.
“The Adam Project:” 2 ½ beers sipped while a pre-teen tries to sneak a sip out of 5.
