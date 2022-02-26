Call it Seas of Trees: the Sequel.
The trouble with that is, “sequel” implies a static second act, and this story is still maturing.
Seas of Trees — the original incarnation — is a nonprofit cofounded in 2020 by then-16-year-old Ayla Kanow, of Telluride, with an assist from her mom and dad, Joanna and Daniel Kanow, and her sister, Shai Ann.
Ayla conceived of the idea not just because she loves trees — although she does — but because of a seminal experience she shared with a group of urbanites. “I climbed Mt. Whitney with a group of students from the Bay Area a few years ago,” Ayla recalled. “They were blown away by being in nature,” something that was second nature to her.
“I realized, ‘Wow, I really take this for granted,’” Ayla said. “I live in a place where there are more trees than people. This is not completely normal.”
“I knew I wanted to start some sort of nonprofit,” she said. “To create something, and to give something back.” Her entire family is passionate about making an impact on climate change. Thus the idea for Seas of Trees took root: Donate trees to people who will plant trees. Repeat.
“Our main mission is to get as many students involved as possible,” she said. “We’ve worked with Telluride Academy, and four international organizations. We’ve planted 1,500 trees with my dad.”
Seas of Trees’ influence quickly expanded beyond the San Juans. The nonprofit has planted trees in Peru and Guatemala. It has planted trees in Nepal.
“We sponsored an event in Kathmandu to plant fruit trees at an all-girls monastery,” Kanow said. “Over the next few years,” as the trees mature, “the students will have tasty snacks” growing just outside their door.
Last year, Ayla was one of 32 students nationwide to receive a President’s Environmental Youth Award for her Seas of Trees project, conferred by the Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality. In the first year of its existence, Seas “planted 1,500 trees, raised over $7,000, and sequestered 576,000 pounds of CO2,” an EPA announcement said.
That brings us to Seas’ sequel, which is in fact a film.
“Each state nominates a student” for the Environmental Youth award, Kanow explained. “Part of the deal in Colorado is, you have to make a short film about your project, and screen it in the Colorado Environmental Film Festival.”
Kanow turned for help to a fellow (former) Telluride High School student, 22-year-old Cedar Palmer, who recently completed a filmmaking degree from CU/Boulder.
“Cedar grew up in Telluride, and has lived here all his life,” she said. “He had a film in Mountainfilm last year,” the backcountry skiing documentary “At Home Off Piste.” “It was really cool and inspiring to give Palmer the footage,” one person’s passion, in effect, sparking an act of creativity in someone else.
“Seas of Trees,” Palmer’s short documentary about Kanow’s global planting project, is currently showing online, along with 96 other films, a record number of entrants from all over the world, through the Colorado Environmental Film Festival’s website. The fest was originally scheduled to run in-person, in Denver; instead, as a pandemic safety precaution, it is playing virtually through March 6 (which means you can view it from the comfort of home, instead of travelling to the Front Range).
“It’s been awesome to see” how one nonprofit has had an impact on so many lives, Kanow said. Going forward, she envisions growing Seas of Trees into something more. “I would like to keep it up,” she said, “travelling the world and planting trees all over the world and making it into a huge nonprofit.” No surprise, her favorite tree is outsized, as well.
“I love the sequoia,” Kanow said. “They’re so big and so old, and I feel like they have so many stories to tell.”
View the Colorado Environmental Film Festival at ceff2022.eventive.org. Learn more about Seas of Trees’ work at seasoftrees.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.