During a particularly hot summer in the San Juans and across the northern hemisphere, it is hard to ignore climate climate change. Colorado is prioritizing the transition to renewable energy as part of its climate resiliency plan. Proposed state legislation could help San Miguel County meet some of its climate goals, and county commissioners are debating how to best represent the diverse people and economic industries in the area.
San Miguel County Commissioners have discussed whether to endorse a statewide ballot initiative that would phase out new oil, gas and fracking permits by the end of 2030. This measure aligns with SMCC’s goals to protect the area’s natural resources, water, air and help in the fight against climate change.
“This is an opportunity to protect our land, water and air and move towards a just transition for workers in the field,” Starr Jamison, natural resources and special project director at San Miguel County, said during a commissioners’ meeting on July 5.
Ultimately, the board of county commissioners decided that individual commissioners could endorse the ballot initiative but that collectively, they would not offer an endorsement given the different interests of people and livelihoods in the area.
“This initiative coincides with a lot of our goals and values. On the flip side, there is a portion of the county that is oil-rich and there are some folks who would be affected,” District Two Commissioner Lance Waring said.
The commissioners established that for certain other ballot measures, the BOCC had offered a full endorsement, but that the decision was situational and that there were too many diverse interests represented in the county to endorse this particular ballot initiative.
Kris Holstrom, District 3 Commissioner, has already signed an endorsement of the measure to phase out new oil gas and fracking permits.
One of the targets is to reduce San Miguel County’s greenhouse gas emissions to 26% of 2010 levels by 2025, focusing on climate policy, energy supply, building emissions, transportation, and land and air quality. Through the Colorado Energy Office's (CEO) Energy Performance Contracting program, San Miguel County designed projects to improve energy efficiency and renewable energy resource utilization in the area. These measures are expected to lead to 20-25% reductions in greenhouse emission.
“San Miguel County’s goal is to become carbon neutral, and it dedicates the staff and resources needed to deliver on this commitment,” Dylan Klomhaus, technical specialist at the Colorado Energy Office, said in a statement.
Other improvements include investments in county buildings to reduce energy use, featuring 264 kW of on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery systems to store and provide backup energy. Currently, 50% of electricity in county-owned facilities comes from solar energy.
Outside of San Miguel County, the commissioners also want to be involved in the development of statewide energy and greenhouse gas reduction policies. SMCC will maintain its partnership with CC4CA, a coalition of local governments in Colorado that support legislation to promote clean air and water and reduce fossil fuel use.
The oil and gas industry is the leading contributor of greenhouse gasses and ozone pollution in Colorado. The state is the fourth largest producer of oil, and the seventh largest producer of gas, in the United States. Under the proposed ballot measure, existing oil and gas operations would be allowed to continue. The state is also looking into strategies to help current oil and gas workers transition to other jobs.
The oil and gas extraction industry, including pipeline construction and transportation, amount to less than 1% of total employment in Colorado and 3.3% of the state’s GDP. Pollution emitted by oil and gas operations in Colorado is predicted to cause more than $13 billion in damages between 2020 and 2030, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute.
Colorado is aiming to transition to fully renewable energy by 2040. The state is currently behind its targets for 2025. Lawmakers hope this ballot initiative will help it get closer to its target.
