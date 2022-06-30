While the Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, locally there are opportunities to celebrate the holiday all weekend long, including the return of Telluride’s parade down Main Street after a two-year hiatus.
The festivities start Friday with Sammy Brue playing the Music on the Green concert series in Mountain Village’s Reflection Plaza from 5-7 p.m.
At 19, the Utah-based singer and songwriter is already something of an old hand, having made the rounds as a busker at the age of 10. As the decades tick on, youthful allegiance to a medium as creaky as rock ’n’ roll seems an increasingly eccentric endeavor. Brue’s loyalty to the genre is roughly akin to an adolescent Little Richard devoting himself to Tin Pan Alley and tooting around on a penny-farthing bicycle. Yet on “Crash Test Kid,” Brue’s second LP, the music remains a channel for ardor and catharsis.
The free show, presented by Beyond the Groove and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), takes place adjacent to the Madeline Hotel & Residences, which is hosting the Second Annual Alpine Cookout on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Part of Auberge Resorts Collection’s Taste of Auberge, a new culinary journey bringing together exclusive chef partnerships and restaurant pop-ups at select properties throughout 2022, the cookout will include thoughtfully curated menus. Celebrating the spirit of Southwestern cuisine, the ticketed event will draw visiting culinary icons such as Salt Lake City celebrity chef Viet Pham, Texas all-star chef Dean Fearing, Phoenix famed chef Mark Tarbell and Santa Fe legend Mark Kiffin, who will collaborate with the resort’s executive chef Bill Greenwood on a specially curated menu, including Pham’s renowned Pretty Bird signature hot chicken sandwich. Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Wildlife Conservation Society, and the Iinnii Initiative, which collaborates with the Blackfeet Confederacy to rewild free-roaming iinnii (bison). Visit aubergeresorts.com/madeline for more information.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Fourth of July parade along Colorado Avenue starts with a flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircrafts. The first holiday parade since the pandemic began welcomes back local floats and groups that will be recognized as they make their way down Main Street. Winners across 12 categories will be announced at the courthouse after the parade. Categories include the best adult float, kid float, dogs and horses. Each winner will receive a trophy. For more information and to register a group, visit telluride4thofjulyparade.com.
At the Transfer Warehouse later that night at 7 p.m., Ralph Dinosaur will be performing. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets, visit telluridearts.ticketspice.com/ralph-dinosaur.
The Telluride Fire Protection District previously announced that there will be fireworks Saturday night, due to the ongoing drought conditions.
On Sunday and Monday, Mountain Village is hosting the annual Red, White & Blues Celebration with a variety of live entertainment and fun activities for all ages.
“TMVOA is excited to continue to provide two days of live music and family friendly activities during the Red, White & Blues Celebration in Mountain Village,” Heidi Stenhammer, TMVOA administration and operations manager, said in a news release. “We look forward to having our members and visitors attend this wonderful community event.”
There will be inflatable jumpy castles, face painting, balloon art and a magic show by Mysto the Magi over both days in Sunset Plaza, as well as an ice cream social hosted by the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program Monday from 1-5 p.m. Sunset Plaza is also home to the main concert stage this year with live music on Monday, from 1-7 p.m., featuring local musicians Joint Point, Sean DeLand and Bob Hemenger. Rounding out a the afternoon of live music will be Dave Jordan and the NIA, starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to bring Dave Jordan & The NIA back up from New Orleans to perform,” said Teddy Errico, the producer for the Telluride Society for Music. “New Orleans is the cradle of great music, and Telluride has its parallels. That is also why we are excited to feature other great local musicians on the Fourth for everyone to enjoy. We are so happy to be back and part of this fantastic event.”
Face painting, cotton candy, food vendors and more will take place in Heritage Plaza on both days of the celebration, as well as live music by Bob Hemenger on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. There will also be a fun demonstration by the Telluride Gymnastic team at 1 p.m.
Village Pond Plaza, adjacent to the Telluride Conference Center, will play host to the Salida Circus, along with mini boat races, water balloon toss games, hula hoop competitions and chalk art contests for kids of all ages to show off their skills. Join Bazaa and the Juggler for mini shows from the Salida Circus throughout each day with shows at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A mechanical bull will be available for the brave to test out their bucking skills on from 1-5 p.m. both days in Reflection Plaza. Movies Under the Stars will feature the movie “The Sandlot” Monday, starting at sundown.
“I have found no better or meaningful way to celebrate the Fourth of July than to enjoy it with our families and friends in the most beautiful corner of the country,” Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said. “We are so lucky to have such an amazing team working year-round to ensure Red, White & Blues continues to grow into the best homegrown celebration of country and our community. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”
The Red, White & Blues Celebration is provided to the public free of charge by TMVOA and is sponsored by Telluride Society for Music and By Sutton. The event is held rain or shine.
“Mountain Village is excited to host another annual Red, White & Blues event. There is no better way to celebrate the holiday with family and friends than enjoying all the amazing activities throughout our plazas,” said Zoe Dohnal, Mountain Village’s director of operations and development. “Each year the TMVOA team outdoes themselves with jam-packed events and music. Last year we had a blast with the circus show, and we are so excited to have them back this year. Bring the entire family up as there will be something for everyone in the family.”
For a full schedule of activities and events, visit bit.ly/mvredwhiteblues.
Joint Point and Dave Jordan & The NIA are also playing the Sheridan Opera House Monday night at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, plus a $5 ticketing fee.
For tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
