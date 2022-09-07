The 49th Telluride Film Festival (TFF) is technically over, but films from the fest will linger at the Nugget Theatre through Sunday. This year, TFF was host to world premieres, like Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" and Sarah Polley's "Women Talking." Eleven cast members of "Women Talking" were all in attendance and present for the Q&A following the screening, including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand and Jessie Buckley. "Empire of Light" premiered at the Werner Herzog Theatre, located in the Hanley Ice Rink, and completely sold-out Saturday morning.
Katie Trainor has been the manager of the Herzog Theatre for over a decade and working with the festival since 2000. According to Trainor, 2022 felt more like 2019, compared to the last two years.
"Last year was still the pandemic, so occupancy was a little lower. … It seems like 2019 to me. It has been as crazy and large as ever," Trainor said.
Trainor works in NYC as the film collections manager for the MoMA's Department of Film. One of the highlights this year for Trainor was celebrating Werner Herzog's 80th birthday on Monday.
In celebration of his birthday at the Herzog Theatre, his films were shown for free throughout the day. Herzog attended all of the showings. In the morning, and unbeknownst to Herzog himself, cutouts of Herzog's face were given out to audience members. As he walked into the theater, hundreds of versions of himself sang happy birthday to him.
Several shows were sold out at the Herzog throughout the weekend. Trainor recalled only selling out one or two shows at the theater in 2021, compared to this year, when they had "several."
"Broker," a film that follows the world of human trafficking through the use of Korean baby boxes, sold out its first showing at the Chuck Jones' Cinema in Mountain Village. "Broker" was directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, a Japanese filmmaker, and starred Korean actor Song Kang-ho from 2019's "Parasite." "Broker" was shot in Korean, and Koreeda and Kang-Ho spoke about the challenges of the language barrier during the Q&A after Saturday's showing. Translators accompanied them.
"In terms of my communication with Song Kang-Ho, he gave me so much feedback for every take, and the nuance of his performance, he would tell you which ones were good and if he thought a different take was better. Our communication was really detailed. He wasn't just the main actor, he was also a huge help to my direction," Koreeda said.
In response, Kang-Ho said he and the other Korean actors "were overjoyed to be able to have an opportunity to work with this great director."
"Broker" is one of the films included in the Nugget's lineup this week.
For those with a strong stomach and a love of gore, locals can also check out "Bones and All," a youthful romance involving cannibalism.
The film's description in the TFF program subtly alludes to the gore featured in the film, but is easy to miss.
"Though Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet) aren't criminals, their primal needs force them to become outlaws," according to the "Bones and All" description.
Those who went in blindly to the film were in for a shock. Some viwers had to close their eyes or vomited in the bathrooms. There were even reports of a man who briefly fainted.
"Women Talking,” "Empire of Light" and several other films will be shown at the Nugget. The Nugget is the only venue in town playing movies for After the Film Fest. Due to extenuating circumstances, showings will not be held at the Palm, so organizers decided to extend showings at the Nugget through Sunday to accommodate moviegoers.
Standard Nugget tickets are not available for purchase for such showings. Instead, passes can be purchased at the Nugget box office for $100. Once all pass holders have been admitted to the program, individual tickets can be purchased for $25 10 minutes before the show. For a complete schedule of screenings, visit nuggettheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.