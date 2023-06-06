Bright and early on Saturday morning, a group of excited spectators gathered around the basketball court in town park with donuts and coffee to witness the launch of the Telluride Balloon Festival. The energy in the air wielded excitement and impatience. As time started to pass with no sign of the balloons preparing for launch the energy began to fade.
With the data collected from letting a helium-filled party balloon fly into the sky, the pilots agreed that they would not execute a launch due to the unpredictability of the wind flowing through the mountains.
“While we could fly it (the balloon) in a normal circumstance, there is no steerability to be able to land where we want to land,” said Joanne Smith of the Infinitude balloon crew. “With hot air ballooning, you only have control of up and down”.
While the unpredictable winds did not permit any flights this year, it did not stop the pilots and balloon teams from showing off their colorful works of artistic aviation to everyone in town.
With no flights logged on Saturday, attention turned to the renowned Balloon Glow event on main street that evening.
With the price of owning a hot air balloon ranging from $60,000 to $90,000, the full effect of their beauty was on display and the love for hot air balloons was in the air.
“This box canyon, that view, the falls… it’s just an awesome place to visit” mentioned balloon pilot David Icord on why he returned to Telluride for his ninth straight balloon festival.
Icord and his wife Anita have been flying balloons for 12 years and said they love the energy when visiting Telluride.
While in his second decade of ballooning, Icord has been taking flight for many more years since he began his aviation career as an airplane pilot.
“I’ve been flying since I was 16,” Icord said. “The freedom and the escape that you can get from flying is just unparalleled.”
When asked about why he loves ballooning in particular, David responded, “It is the closest you can get to a magic carpet ride. You’re at the mercy of the wind so the thing to remember is the wind has no mercy.”
During the following hours, locals and visitors were able to get close to the balloons as they lit up the street until 10 p.m. People watched the colors, took photos and conversated with the balloon pilots and crews about the craft.
One of the biggest attractions at this year's festival was the Infinitude Balloon. With its crew dripped out in matching and colorfully designed hoodies, this balloon was easily the most photographed over the course of the entire weekend. With its artwork created from specific values plugged into a complicated equation known as an algebraic fractal, it is the second-largest fractal balloon in the world. Based in Albuquerque, N.M., this crew was the most enthusiastic and excited group of people along main street as they preached their catchphrase, “Math and science help your dreams take flight.”
Another special part of the Infinitude crew is that “We have a lot of fun, and we have a family-oriented crew. We’ve grown a generational crew,” said Pam Maples of the Infinitude team.
The balloon team encouraged people to go online to https://fractalfoundation.org/resources/what-are-fractals/ for more information about fractal balloons.
Hopeful balloonists will focus their sights on returning to Telluride next year for another shot at launching, weather permitting, passengers up in the air for a ride in the sky.
