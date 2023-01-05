Opening this week at The Nugget is “Armageddon Time” and “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” You’ll be forgiven if you have no idea what either film is about based on their titles. One might expect a horror film or an action-adventure movie about saving the world from the apocalypse. Instead, one is a lightly fictionalized version of filmmaker James Gray’s life at age 11, and the other is a documentary about the artist Nan Goldin and her activism.
The films both share a reckoning with the truth. James Grey (“Ad Astra,” “Little Odessa”), who wrote the “Armageddon Time” screenplay and directed the film, seems to be trying to right a wrong from his past … and America’s past. The title, referring to the final battle between right and wrong at the end of time, seems heavy-handed. Though the story does revolve around an incident that derailed one person’s life and deals with white privilege, it’s more about one Jewish family in the 1980s. Living in Queens, New York, the family fled antisemitism in Ukraine.
The young actor, Banks Repeta, is wonderful in the role of Paul, the son. At age 14, he’s already had major roles in two Hollywood films, “The Black Phone” and “Uncle Frank.” He’s the stand-in for James Gray, and like him, has a great relationship with his grandfather. Played by Anthony Hopkins, his grandfather tries to open Paul’s eyes to the wrong path he’s following. Paul has rejected his public school friend in front of his private school classmates. His friend is black, and his wealthy schoolmates are racist.
Paul’s convictions will be tested again when he gets into trouble with his friend. Both boys have a wild idea to raise money to escape their challenging home lives. It’s clear from the attitudes of the police which one of them will suffer the consequences of their foolhardiness. The film seems to be a mea culpa of sorts; a way to ask for forgiveness for not standing up against the system. The film is sadly still relevant today. Our society still suffers from racism, antisemitism and white privilege. The ending is puzzling. Why let the story peter out without a stronger reckoning?
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is all about reckoning. The photographer Nan Goldin is also from NYC. The film, directed by Laura Poitras (“How to Survive a Plague,” “Citizen Four”), gives an overview of Goldin’s life and work before delving into her activism. Her photography captures life in the Big Apple for artists and many in the LGBT community in the 1980s. She chronicled the HIV/AIDS crisis and created slideshows of photos of herself and her friends that challenged notions of sexuality and power.
Goldin became addicted to opioids, and after struggling to recover, decided to organize a crusade. She discovered that the Sackler family, who profited from opioid sales, were major donors to museums around the world. As a featured artist herself, Goldin began a protest to get those museums to take down the Sackler name on wings funded with their tainted wealth and to stop accepting Sackler money. She didn’t want to see the Sackler name associated with the prestige that comes from philanthropic donations. She risked her own career to right a wrong.
The documentary follows her crusade and films some of the protests. It’s exciting to watch hundreds of protesters infiltrate major museums flooding the rooms with pill bottles and “blood money.” They staged “die ins” in front of art institutions and worked tirelessly to effect change. One by one, the Sackler wings were targeted. It’s an uplifting story because they made a difference. It’s a wonderful look at one woman’s crusade and her life’s work. It’s nice to see a profile of a living artist for change, especially one who’s made such a difference.
Drinks with films ratings
“Armageddon Time” 2 glasses of Manischewitz wine out of 5
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” 4 glasses of champagne to celebrate a life well-lived out of 5
