Popping the roof at Ah Haa this summer

It’s time to pop the top off of summer at Ah Haa School for the Arts’ newest event, RoofPop!, the first of three happy-hour afternoons for all ages this summer on Ah Haa’s Sky Deck, complete with cocktails, mocktails, boozy and kid-friendly popsicles, and music. The fun begins today, June 29, at 4:30 p.m.
“Come out and have fun in a kind of cute and silly way,” said Malarie Clark, Ah Haa’s director of marketing and communication. “This building is purpose-built for our community to use and enjoy. We’re excited to get people here and experiencing the community connection and involvement that we love about Ah Haa.”
All three happy-hour events are free for all community members to attend and include the opportunity to mix with Ah Haa’s instructors, staff and affiliated artists, and enjoy some light snacks.
There will also be a cash bar, Clark said, to include batch-craft cocktails, mocktails and Telluride Brewing Co. beer. Boozy popsicles and kid-friendly popsicles will also be available for purchase from Kyle Lusk of Pop Telluride. Funky throwback tunes from DJ LEAUX will round out the afternoon along with the San Juan mountains in view.
“This is one of our mini-fundraisers,” Clark said. All proceeds including those from the popsicles support Ah Haa.
“Pop Telluride is really the catalyst for this event, along with Christin Marcos, head of Ah Haa’s special events,” said Clark. “She wanted to create a summer community event that allows everyone to experience the beauty of Ah Haa’s Sky Deck.”
Kyle Lusk is the owner and mind behind the popsicles.
“Pop Telluride is excited to be partnering with Ah Haa to support the ongoing creativity for our youths and adults alike and to remind folks that you're never too old to enjoy art and popsicles,” he said.
He will bring two of Telluride’s favorite flavors this week: Flatliner Pop and Orange Mango Poparita. There will be non-alcoholic fudgesicles for the kids.
“These popsicles are made by utilizing a special mold and liquid that drops temperatures to -40 degrees. The pops are flash warmed to release the tasty frozen treats,” Lusk said.
He brings popsicles to events in a special cooler that keeps the treats around -8 degrees, though they will keep in a normal freezer near the freezing element for about five days.
Lusk is prepared to provide popsicles for private events this summer and can accommodate around 150 guests with popsicles if he has at least a week’s notice, he said.
“Stay tuned for fun specialty flavors to be released at future RoofPop! events this summer. The ‘popsibilities’ are endless,” he added.
When it came to the music, Clark said, “We wanted to give DJ LEAUX (Laura Ishema Shaunette) an outlet to express her musical interests.”
Shaunette debuted her DJ talents at Ah Haa during the March 2 Art Walk evening.
“Our mission is to create community and joy through art,” Clark said. “We’re so excited to bring our community together in a lively setting on our beautiful Sky Deck. This is a nice entry point for folks. Everyone loves a rooftop and we can’t wait to hang with you all!”
Watch for upcoming information on other events throughout the summer and Ah Haa’s big annual fundraiser and immersive art experience, HAHA, from July 14-16.
Alpine Bank is proudly sponsoring Ah Haa’s summer events including RoofPop! and HAHA’s Little Giggles event.
“Telluride Brewing is also a big supporter,” Clark said.
Dates for this summer’s RoofPop! Events are June 29, August 10 and September 7, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
For people who want to follow up with Lusk, look for @poptelluride on Instagram to make popsicle orders. More information on upcoming Ah Haa events and artists can be found at www.ahhaa.org.
