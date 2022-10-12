Editor’s note: The following is an expert from Alma Katsu’s 2022 novel “The Fervor,” which is a psychological and supernatural twist on the horrors of the Japanese American internment camps in World War II.
Bly, Oregon
November 19, 1944
He parked as far off the trail as he could, but the Nash took up most of the road. There was no way around it. The trail was too narrow.
He opened the trunk and was enveloped by the aroma of chocolate. Elsie had decided that, if they were going on a picnic, they needed a chocolate cake. She baked the layers yesterday, setting them out on racks to cool last night. She’d made the frosting this morning, beating the butter and sugar by hand with a big wooden spoon. Elsie only baked chocolate cake once or twice a year, and the thought of it made his mouth water. He lifted the cake carrier and slung the wooden handles over one forearm, then hefted the picnic basket with the other. Inside were turkey sandwiches. A thermos of coffee for the adults and a jug of cider for the kids.
He put the basket on the ground and was closing the trunk when another tiny white seedling, no bigger than a snowflake, landed near his nose. He brushed it away, oddly unnerved by it. That feeling again: a wind surging right through him. He shivered and slammed the trunk.
A woman stood in front of him.
He jumped in surprise, but she remained perfectly still, observing him. She was a young woman and beautiful. She was dressed in a kimono, a nice one from what he could tell, but she was disheveled. Her shiny black hair was falling down in wisps, the ends of her obi fluttering in the breeze.
Where had she come from? There hadn’t been anyone on the trail or in the woods—Archie was positive. He’d been paying extra close attention as he navigated the mud.
Funny for someone to be roaming around the mountain in such fancy dress. Though Archie had seen Japanese wearing traditional garb in Bly—years ago.
No Japanese left in town anymore.
The strangest part was the look on her face, the way she smiled at him. Cunning. Sly. It stopped the questions forming in his throat. Kept him from doing anything except stare.
More of the white seedlings drifted between them, swirling playfully. She lifted a finger and gestured toward them. “Kumo,” she said in a voice barely above a whisper. Archie didn’t know the word but he was pretty sure that was what she’d said. Kumo.
The sound of children yelling broke his concentration, and Archie looked away. Little Edward—or was it Sherman?—was shouting something in the distance. Had to be sure Elsie was okay, that the kids hadn’t gotten up to some mischief . . .
And when he turned back, the woman in the kimono was gone.
For a moment, he paused, confused. He looked down at the spot where she had stood, and there were no footprints. The mud was untrampled.
A chill ran down his spine, followed by a tremor of guilt.
But then the boys yelled again, in high- pitched, excited little voices, and Archie was forced to let it go.
“What’s going on?” Archie called out, picking up the food items again and beginning his trudge toward the tree line. He got closer, and the voices became louder.
“Whoa!” That was Joan’s voice.
“Honey?” That was Elsie now. “We’ve found something. Come look!”
He could see their forms now, through the trees. The creek in the distance, black and twisty as a snake. Something light and large in a clearing, covering the ground like alien moss.
“What is it?” Archie called out, hurrying.
He wasn’t at all sure what to make of the shape in the distance: it could be a piece of a banner come loose from a building or warehouse, or even a bedsheet escaped from a clothesline. It was weathered, grayish, and sprawling—unnatural in all this wilderness.
“Some kind of parachute?” Elsie shouted over her shoulder.
A knife of panic. He dropped the basket and the cake. “Don’t touch anything!” There’d been a news story a few months back. Something about a parachute falling out of the sky and catching fire on the power lines at a power plant near Spokane. Whole plant could’ve gone up in smoke but for the generator cutting off. The newspaper had called it a parachute, but onlookers didn’t agree. Some feared it was an unmarked weapon of war.
He ran toward them now. “Did you hear me?” His voice came out ragged, breathless. “I said be careful and don’t—”
Archie choked and stopped running. Something drifting on the wind caught in his throat. It looked like snow, but it couldn’t be. Too early for snow, though not unheard of this time of year. Another seedling—or maybe something else. Maybe it was ash. He saw loads of it in the air now: bits of white fluff, like dandelion seeds but smaller. No dandelion seeds in November. He froze, momentarily mesmerized. He lifted a hand to catch one but the wind carried it away.
His hand was still suspended in the air when another bit of white caught on his eyelashes. It was so close to his eye that at first, it was just a semitransparent orb. A mote.
But then, as his eye attempted to focus on it, it moved.
It moved strangely, like it had arms. The arms wove left and right, up and down. With cold clarity, he knew what it was.
A tiny translucent spider.
His shock was cut through with a thundering boom.
And then: he was blown backward, as if from cannon fire.
