Birds of Play flock back to Sheridan Opera House

Birds of Play is making its migration back to the Sheridan Opera House on Thursday for a live show in front of Telluride audiences.
Presented by the Sheridan Arts Foundation, doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Ahead of the show, at 4 p.m., the quartet will be on KOTO radio.
The setlist is still in the works, violinist Anneke Dean said, but concert goers can expect a mix of selected songs with deep connections to the land and San Juan Mountains, including some new music from their fourth studio album recorded recently in Ridgway.
“Telluride is our hometown, so we’re excited to play a hometown show,” Dean said. “We only play here two or three times a year. Last time we played was in July. We are excited to share all the new music we have written since our visit.”
Dean, who also plays guitar and sings, will be joined on stage with Birds of Play bandmates Alex Paul, Eric Shedd and Jack Tolan.
As multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, Paul is on guitar, upright bass, mandolin and vocals, while Shedd is on upright bass, mandolin, guitar and vocals.
Tolan, who lives in Idaho and is making the 10-hour drive to Telluride, is on guitar, mandolin, electric bass and vocals.
Dean said Paul, Shedd and Tolan started playing music together about four years ago and she joined the band about two-and-a-half years ago.
Their new album doesn’t have an official title yet, but Dean said for now they’re calling it “Bird songs of the American West.”
“Texture” is a new song Paul wrote inspired by an ancient juniper tree near Norwood.
“Similarly to many of our songs, ‘Texture’ highlights the inspiration we derive from this land where we reside,” Paul said. “It offers a glimpse of our level of awe for the world around us, and our music allows us to share that sense of wonder and connection.”
Dean added “Texture” is already a favorite song of hers and said Paul wrote the song while doing a writing workshop with Colorado author Craig Childs.
Thursday’s show is a seated concert, which provides a quieter atmosphere in the Sheridan Opera House than a standing show and gives listeners the opportunity to connect with the song lyrics.
Tickets are $20 for general admission seats on the main floor, and $30 for reserved balcony seats, plus a $5 ticketing fee.
“Especially for Telluride, a lot of the music has been written about the land around us,” Dean said. “Alex (Paul) has written a lot of music about the San Juans. We have just found that with the different types of shows we have done, the ones we enjoy the most are when people are sitting and listening.”
Listening to the song “Stargazer” during Thursday’s show might sound different than the last time Birds of Play performed it in Telluride.
“Its world premiere was at the Sheridan a year ago. It was still really new, we had just worked it up and played it the first time together as a band 10 days before, so it was still a very new song,” Dean said. “After a year has passed, it has been a cool journey in how the song has grown. We have gotten stronger as a band performing it.”
Dean said Birds of Play is excited for people who heard “Stargazer” at its premiere last year to come back and hear it again, as the band has dialed in their harmony and strengthened their vocals.
“It has become a song that has become very comfortable for us to play because the first time it was played in Telluride it was new and scary. It is the first song I had ever written and ever performed, too,” Dean said.
Dean credited her bandmates with the inspiration behind writing “Stargazer.”
“My inspiration was actually having met the Birds and having played a couple of shows with them in the summer of 2020, and then being invited to be a part of the band and seeing that all three of them are songwriters. It was inspiring for me to dive into songwriting myself,” she said.
Dean described Birds of Play’s music as “delicate.”
A news release from the Sheridan Arts Foundation about their Telluride show said, “Birds of Play’s high-caliber musicianship and song craft are laced with imagination and a vibrant, intuitive understanding of the human condition — while their live shows weave together an intricate tapestry of place, authenticity, magic, and humor.”
The Sheridan Arts Foundation receives sponsorship from CCAASE, Colorado Creative Industries and an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the news release said.
“The Sheridan Opera House is a wonderful historic venue,” Dean said. “To be able to stand on that stage after so many wonderful artists who have stood on that stage is a special feeling.”
