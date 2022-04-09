Jubilees are famous for being royal affairs. Think the 50th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign on the throne.
By contrast, the celebration of the Valley Symphony Association’s jubilee — or half-century — season is decidedly by, of and for the people.
“We’re not professionals,” said Stacey Ryan, the orchestra’s spokesperson. This means its musicians not only don’t get paid to perform, they spend a lot of time — and, these days, precious gas money — simply getting to rehearsals. The orchestra draws local musicians from Montrose and the Uncompaghre, North Fork and Grand Valley to a centrally chosen location every Thursday night for two-hour rehearsals.
“We rehearse at the Delta Family Center,” where the Delta Middle School used to be, “in the old band room,” said conductor Michael J. Kern, who recently announced his retirement from the VSA after nearly three decades at its helm.
“The Delta school district has been so kind to let us rehearse there. We have musicians coming in from great distances, in all kinds of weather,” Kern said. Rehearsals for “Seasons of Love, in Song and Overture,” for example, the VSA’s most recent concert at the Montrose Pavilion, on Feb. 28, required eight rehearsals (including one in full dress) throughout the months of January and February.
“We’ve been pretty lucky this winter,” said Kern, who commuted from Ouray. “The snow wasn’t too bad.”
Winter driving has hardly been the only challenge Kern and his players have had to navigate during his time at the helm of VSA. One of the biggest, most persistent challenges, he said, was coming up with fresh ideas for programs that will have broad appeal to the community, which his musicians can play. “I’ve spent a lot of time looking at musical catalogues” in more than 28 years at the helm of the orchestra, Kern said, where you consider the seasonal theme, and specific musical selections that best exemplify it, “and then you’ve got to boil it down to, ‘Well, can we play that? Can we make this happen?’”
“A long time ago, we didn’t have the instruments we needed,” he said. “There was one year where we didn’t have any cellos, which is kind of a big deal for an orchestra. We had a euphonium player who played the cello parts.”
“There was at least one year where we didn’t have a string bass player,” he went on. “We had a tuba player play the string-bass parts.” Of the sheet music, the tuba player remarked to Kern, “They didn’t put in any places to breathe.” (“Which is, of course, because the double bass is a bowed instrument” which doesn’t require a mouthpiece, Kern noted dryly.) “Another year, we had no French horns. You’d have a trumpet player play that part, and try to muffle his sound a little bit.”
Thankfully, those times are not only long past, Kern expects they are gone for good.
“Over the years, we really have developed a pretty darn good community orchestra,” he noted. And as more people move to the San Juans, it’s inevitable that some will play instruments, and seek out VSA.
“Even though we’re limited because we’re not professionals, we get to play some of the best music in the world,” noted Kern, who has played string bass and electric bass guitar professionally with Marvin Gaye, Freddie Hubbard and Wes Montgomery, among others. “I have been able to work with a lot of wonderful people over the decades and that’s been the best part — the people.
“Even so, just playing music isn’t enough,” he added “as many who quit and then come back to music discover.”
Indeed, DjO Lowell, a violinist with the Valley Symphony, picked up an instrument again after a decades-long hiatus from playing, and so did clarinet-player Stacey Ryan.
“We work at this so we can share it with the audience — so we can share our abilities and interpretations. It gives you great joy to give a good presentation,” Kern said.
“The people we work for are the listeners.”
The VSA’s final concert of the 2021-22 season includes performances of “Let’s Dance,” with musical selections including “In the Mood,” “Lord of the Dance,” “Blue Tango,” and “A Salute to Big Bands” will be performed Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. in the Montrose Pavilion. Live dance performances by individuals, couples and groups — many from local dance studios — will accompany many of the musical selections for performances “full of movement and flair.”
Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.org.
