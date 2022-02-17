"How I wish, how I wish you were here."
For rock fans of a certain age, it’s impossible to read that phrase without hearing Pink Floyd’s plaintive, indelible song of the same title. The lyrics continue:
"We’re just two lost souls swimming in a fish bowl year after year.
Running over the same old ground,
What have we found?
The same old fears.
Wish you were here."
Many, no doubt, have felt the same, keen loss embodied in those lyrics over the past two years of intermittent isolation.
Kris Kwasniewski, the Ah Haa School’s exhibitions manager, is evoking loss, and the past, in the title for a new show at the Daniel Tucker Gallery. At the same time, she is pushing it forward into something else: a feeling of joy.
“Everybody has memories of wonderful events we attended in Telluride — Radio KOTO’s Street Dance, karaoke at the Bean. The mountains are great, but really, the reason we all stay is for the community,” Kwasniewski said. “I wanted to highlight the people, and the stories we have of each other, and the places in town, now that things are opening up more” in a new show called “Wish You Were Here.”
It occurred to Kwasniewski that the way to do this was through images, past and present. “The reality is, I have a ton of old photos, and others do, too,” she explained. “Each of these photos represents the snippet of a story.”
She put out a call for photos that, as she put it, “truly capture what Telluride means to you (and) may also resonate with the community. While it’s okay to have a person or two in the picture, the specific location or event is really what we want.”
“I don’t have a huge budget” for reprinting, Kwasniewski added frankly, “but we will take 25, not 20, images.” Excess “is the Telluride way!”
The images will be turned into runs of postcards — probably about 100 cards per shot. And here is where the beauty of “Wish You Were Here” comes in: it’s not only a bittersweet Pink Floyd melody; it’s also the cheery farewell one writes on vacay. Brief, breezy, and suggestive, a few lines are really all there is room for on a postcard.
At the Daniel Tucker Gallery next month, Kwasniewski said, the next part of ‘Wish You Were Here’ will occur — the crowd-sourced part, where the audience (which submitted these works) will now interact with them.
“The idea is that people come into the gallery, and write a message on the back of one of these postcards, and add it to the wall,” she said. “You might write a message about that night you participated in KOTO Lip Sync” — KOTO is a cosponsor of the exhibit — “and it became a group sharing experience. Or a photo might remind you of a memorable encounter: ‘I had the biggest fight of my life with a boyfriend in that alleyway!’”
Perhaps you’ll be inspired to compose a haiku. Grab a card. Write it down. Add it to the wall.
In the 48 hours after she sent out a request for photos for this exhibit, “I’ve received over 400 images,” Kwasniewski marveled. “Some of the photos are of places that are no longer here, but the buildings remain.” Faces and fashions change, yet the edifice stays the same.
Kwasniewski has received pictures of parties at the Buck; of dinner at Honga’s; of lunch at Ghost Town (and, of course, of old KOTO street dances).
“There’ve been all sorts of photos, and they’re such a joy to go through,” she said. “We received some photos from teens, which show a whole different side of Telluride. It’s fun to see the way the same places have different meanings for different people. Now I have the remarkable challenge of narrowing them down.”
The final chapter of this crowd-sourced exhibit is still a mystery: attendees are encouraged not only to fill out postcards that move them, but to address them, as well.
Once the show is over, Kwasniewski intends to mail them. Where will the postcards end up? Who might they surprise? What memories will they evoke, once again?
For that matter, what will this exhibit even look like? “These images won’t be ‘the best,’” Kwasniewski said. “But they will resonate.”
Submit photos for “Wish You Were Here” by Feb. 21 to kris@ahhaa.org.
