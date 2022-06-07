Wednesday, June 8
1) Stop by the library Wednesday for a book talk and signing with Robert Baer, author of ‘The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin’s Russia.” It’s at 5:30 p.m. on the library’s terrace.
2) Bruce Hayes is in concert tonight in Ridgway’s 610 Courtyard at 6 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
3) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts an opening reception at 6 p.m. tomorrow for its latest exhibit, ‘The Long Run: 50 Years of the Telluride Ski Area.”
Thursday, June 9
1) There’s a Forest Health Forum entitled ‘The State of Our Watershed’ tonight at the Wilkinson Public Library featuring Dr. Rory Cowie, the owner of Alpine Water Resources. It’s from 5:30-7 p.m.
2) Share what you've been reading (it's totally open-ended!) at Booze & Books tonight. The Wilkinson hosts at Red Dirt Studio Gallery, at 5:15 p.m.
3) The Mountain Air Music Series presents You Knew Me When and Heather & Douglas in concert at Ouray’s Fellin Park tonight at 6 p.m. The weekly series continues to the end of the month.
Friday, June 10
1) Nature’s Educators, a wildlife group whose traveling entourage includes raptors, reptiles and mammals, takes the stage Friday during the Telluride Farmers Market. Show time is 11 a.m.; it’s anybody’s guess who might be the guests, but there’s no doubt the kiddos will be entranced.
2) The Devon Worley Band offers a free, family friendly concert Friday in Reflection Plaza. The Music on the Green performance starts at 5 p.m.
3) The Sheridan Opera House hosts The Buzz and Buffalo Commons tonight in the SHOW Bar. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance is at 8 p.m. Learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Saturday, June 11
1) AA meetings take place at least once every day in downtown Telluride, and sometimes twice. Such is the case Saturday, when here’s a regular AA meeting at 10 a.m., and a meeting for women at 4 p.m., both at Christ Church. You can also attend via Zoom (the code is 825-3167-0042).
2) Tired of reading aloud to the kiddos? Let a paid professional do it! Bring little ones to Storytime Saturday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 10 a.m.
3) The latest movie from Marvel, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ must (pardon our wordplay) be doing marvellously well at the Nugget Theatre. Why else would it be held over another week? It plays nightly through next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
1) Fire and Ice, an ice cream social that aims to educate the community about preventing wildfires, is Sunday in Heritage Plaza. A gleaming-red learning tool — that would be a firetruck — will be on hand to transfix, and teach, local youth. The get-together is from 4-7 p.m.
2) Help medical student Paul Shaver buy a hand cycle by attending a Pirate Party Fundraiser Sunday in the Telluride Distilling Room. There’ll be live music by Loot Booty and Telluride Gold Kings (piratical attire is encouraged) from 5:30-9 p.m. Shaver will be there, to boot!
Monday, June 13
1) Get Out: The local chapter of Great Old Broads for Wilderness hosts its monthly meeting at Ridgway State Park’s Pa-Co-Chu-Puk area today at 12 p.m. Bring your own lunch; following the meal and the meeting, there’ll be a hike up Enchanted Mesa, or a botany walk-and-talk. Phone 970-626-4092 to learn more.
2) Swing by the Wilkinson Public Library today for a game of chess, or butter cookies in the shape of chessmen, or both! Chess games and Pepperidge Farm's signature shortbread delectables will be available in the magazine room from 3:30-5 p.m.
3) A special multimedia presentation is coming up June 16 about the war in Ukraine and “the path of global humanitarian advocacy.” It’s hosted by international journalist and filmmaker Jordan Campbell, who embedded with doctors and nurses in Ukraine in order to report on the war, and whose documentary about an eye-care mission to Sudan won Mountainfilm’s Indomitable Spirit Award. ‘Ukraine Under Fire’ is in the Sherbino Theater Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
Tuesday, June 14
1) Wake up and get after it: There’s a scavenger hunt co-hosted by the Telluride Historical Museum and the Wilkinson Public Library this morning at 9:30 a.m. Learn more about Discovery Tuesday at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The Telluride School Board offers two meetings today in the Bridal Veil Conference Room, and via Zoom. The get-togethers are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; information packets and Zoom links are at tellurideschool.org.
3) Practice your Spanish with native speakers on La Cocina de Luz’s patio tonight 5:30 p.m. The Wilkinson Public Library will buy appetizers; margaritas are on you.
