Two of the biggest bands in the history of the jam grass genre take the stage today in Telluride.
Leftover Salmon plays at 4:45 p.m. and Greensky Bluegrass starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Over the last 50 years, not only has the Telluride Bluegrass Festival promoted bluegrass music as much as any festival in the country, Telluride has played a crucial role in the development of a new genre of music — jam grass.
Jam grass music is anchored in the bluegrass tradition, but uses the genre as a jumping point to more adventurous terrain.
The music is predominantly upbeat and danceable, is highly improvisational, with elements of psychedelia and myriad musical flavors from ska, to funk, to reggae and more.
Some bands in the jam grass genre play amplified acoustic stringed instruments, some play electric instruments, some have drums, some don’t. All of them have been enthusiastically supported by the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Every major band in the history of jam grass has played the festival multiple times, some members met their bandmates here at the festival and most credit the festival as a major contributor to their success.
Here is a timeline of the history of jam grass, a genre that could be argued originated in Telluride.
1973, New Grass Revival, amplified acoustic stringed instruments — The jam grass genre was born when a group of hippies who called themselves New Grass Revival began showing up at bluegrass festivals in 1972, much to the chagrin of traditional bluegrass musicians and to the delight of long-haired enthusiasts, excited to shake the genre up. New Grass Revival brought elements of rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, and other elements, with an emphasis on improvisation, marking the birth of jam grass.
The Telluride Bluegrass Festival was created as a way to bring New Grass Revival to Telluride and the band was the centerpiece of the festival until they disbanded in 1989.
1989, Leftover Salmon, electric instruments with drums — While there were plenty of progressive bluegrass bands over the next 20 years (Hot Rize, The Seldom Scene), there wasn’t a band that gained a national following until Leftover Salmon came on the scene in 1990. Leftover Salmon came together at a campfire at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 1989 when members of The Salmon Heads and The Left Hand String Band launched into a campfire jam that has lasted 30 years. The two bands merged to form Leftover Salmon. Salmon, as the band is known, first played the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 1995 and has been a festival staple for the last 25 years.
1993, The String Cheese Incident, electric instruments with two drummers — String Cheese Incident was formed in Crested Butte in 1993, but lead singer and guitar player Billy Nershi had lived in Telluride for years and he convinced his bandmates to move to Telluride as the town had a more prolific music scene and hosted the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. That move paid off in spades when bluegrass festival promoter Craig Ferguson tapped The String Cheese Incident, or simply Cheese as they are known, to open the festival in 1994, one year after they formed. String Cheese headlined this year’s festival on Thursday night.
1998, Yonder Mountain String Band, amplified acoustic stringed instruments — The Centennial state birthed yet another jam grass band when Yonder Mountain String Band was formed in Nederland in 1998. Bluegrass promoter Craig Ferguson continued to demonstrate his support of the jam grass genre and slotted Yonder into the festival in 2000 where they have played multiple times over the last 25 years.
2000, Greensky Bluegrass, amplified acoustic stringed instruments — There is no better jam grass fairy tale in Telluride than Greensky Bluegrass. The group came to Telluride for the band contest in 2006, but were told they were too late and could not perform. Heartbroken, they decided to stay and watch the festival anyway. As fate would have it, another band canceled and Greensky got a chance at the contest and won. With the win came a slot on the main stage in 2007 and Greensky has set up a permanent residence ever since. Greensky went on to be the only band to ever win the band competition and then headline a night of the festival. They have held the Friday night headlining spot since 2016.
2001, Railroad Earth, electric instruments with drummer — The Garden State beget the band Railroad Earth in 2001. Within three years, Ferguson had Railroad Earth on The Fred Shellman Stage. The band has had several additional performances in the last 20 years.
2006, The Infamous Stringdusters, amplified acoustic stringed instruments — This five-piece group was formed in 2006 in Nashville. They immediately made an impact with a five song extended play CD, which was followed by their heralded first record “Fork in the Road.” The band was awarded with a Telluride Bluegrass Festival slot just a year into their existence in 2007. The Stringdusters will be playing a gospel set Sunday morning this weekend.
2010, Kitchen Dwellers, acoustic amplified stringed instruments — This four-piece band from Bozeman features Telluride local Shawn Swain on mandolin. Swain became the first Telluride native to ever play the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2022.
2013, Billy Strings, acoustic amplified stringed instruments — Billy Strings, known by his faithful simply as Billy, launched his career when he moved from his native Michigan to Nashville in 2013 and linked up with his first musical collaborator Don Julio. In the last decade, Strings has established himself as one of the greatest singer-songwriters, and performers, in any genre. He is likely to be the first Bluegrass performer to ever play a stadium. Strings played at the bluegrass festival in 2018.
Most of the heavy hitters of the jam grass scene — The String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters — will be in Telluride this weekend laying the jam on thick at the festival that arguably birthed the jam grass genre.
