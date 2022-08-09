No one knows what form the ghostly, careening shape, at the center of a recent image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), will ultimately take.
The image (as Winston Churchill once famously said) is a mystery inside an enigma: it’s all that remains of a cataclysmic collision between a galaxy scientists believe once resembled the elegant, rotating spiral we call home — the Milky Way — traveling through space at a speed of around 2 million mph when another, equally fast-moving “intruder” galaxy smashed through its core.
The JWST’s new image, a composite of the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera and its Mid-Infrared Instrument, allows us to behold more acutely than ever the eerie, incandescent arms of a spiral, embedded like glowing “spokes” within the ringed Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth. To gaze out into space is to look back in time: what might the Cartwheel, which is located in the Sculptor constellation, look like today? What does the Webb’s new image reveal to us that we might not have understood before about how stars form? For that matter, where is the so-called “bullet” galaxy (also known as G3), widely believed to be the culprit for the collision, in this photo?
All questions one might like to ask an expert who works at the Webb — if such a person were available. And tomorrow night, as luck might have it, that person will be: Dr. Kelly Lepo, an astrophysicist with the Space Telescope Science Institute — the science and mission operations center for the JWST and the Hubble Space Telescope, on the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore — will be the special guest presenter at the monthly meeting of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society (BCAS).
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in person, in Montrose, but will take place entirely on Zoom (so that all may join, from anywhere). The get-together is at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than most BCAS meetings, “to accommodate multiple U.S. time zones.”
Dr. Lepo’s appearance is a joint presentation with the BCAS’ sister organization, the Western Colorado Astronomical Society, in Grand Junction, and several astronomical societies on the East Coast. Register by today (Wednesday) with BCAS President Bryan Cashion at bcas.club@gmail.com and to attend for free.
“This will be a great opportunity to get the ‘inside story’ behind those amazing initial images and data from the JWST and to learn about the big questions that JWST will help answer,” a BCAS news release says.
“Dr. Lepo’s an outreach scientist for the Webb,” Ridgway astronomer Val Szwarc said. “These images are a lot more than a bunch of pretty pictures: one of the things the telescope was designed to do is to analyze planetary atmospheres through spectroscopy.” (There are some planets located nearby, only tens of light years away, which may have sustained life.)
More stellar get-togethers are on the horizon: on Aug. 26, at the Ridgway State Park Visitors Center, there will be a stargazing party hosted by the BCAS. And then on Sept. 16 — when nights will be cooler, and darkness will fall earlier — “We’re going to have a Ridgway-Ouray Community Council (ROCC) talk at Top of the Pines,” Szwarc said. The guest will be Bettymaya Foote, of the International Dark Sky Association, who will give a presentation entitled “State of the Science: The Current Understanding of Light Pollution and Its Impact on the Environment.” (Both the Town of Ridgway and Top of the Pines are leaders when it comes to keeping lights low: both places were recently certified by the International Dark Sky Association.)
“Following the presentation, we’ll have a guided tour of the constellations under the pristine skies of Top of the Pines,” Szwarc said. “Please bring a camp chair, a warm jacket, a flashlight, binoculars for the constellation tour and telescopes for deep-sky viewing.” Local astronomy aficionados are also likely to have telescopes on hand to share.
Szwarc recently purchased a new pair of 127 mm astrobinoculars he likes from Oberwerk, designed for wide-field observing of the Milky Way and open star clusters (the binoculars must be mounted on a tripod).
Admission is a $5 donation to ROCC. Walk-in tent camping is available from Top of the Pines for Friday night (“It’s the best lodging deal for miles,” Szwarc said). Email info@topofpines.org and mention the ROCC talk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.