After 30 years as a blues musician, Carolyn Wonderland is still going to class, as she put it, and learning about the craft. The Texas guitarist was most recently on the road with the legendary John Mayall, who she played with for the past five years before the British bluesman announced his retirement from touring at the age of 88 last year. The experience, she said, was a master class in entertainment and road-warrior work ethic.
Taking some time to chat before hitting the road to Telluride for this weekend’s Blues & Brews Festival, Wonderland recalled her time as the lead guitarist of Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, particularly getting back to the grind after the pandemic and a tour only a vet like Mayall could pull off.
“Oh, you know, it’s fun to get our feet back in it, slowly but surely. It’s been cool to get to see folks and play again, for sure,” she says with a cool Texas drawl. “I’ve been playing in a band for 30 years, and I was in John’s the last five. It was awesome. It was quite an experience. He’s the best boss ever. So, yeah, I didn’t get to book much (solo tours or shows), obviously, because he’s working all the time. He was just hardcore with his touring. Seriously, one time it was 50 shows, 60 days, 19 countries.”
She added it was “barely possible” with a little laugh.
“But he’s magic. Good lord, it was great. That was the thing, the ride didn’t matter, as long as we got to play at the gig, that was perfect,” she said. “ … John runs the finishing school that you never want to graduate from. It’s too fun. He’s great.”
For the record, Mayall’s former leader guitarists include Eric Clapton and Mick Taylor.
Wonderland plays the main stage in Telluride Town Park Friday from 3-4 p.m. She’s out on the road with her band, which includes drummer Rob Hooper and bassist Naj Conklin, to support her latest record, “Tempting Fate.” Fellow Texas guitarist Shelley King is also joining Wonderland on the current tour, including the Telluride stop.
“It’s been groovy. We’re going to drive up there and get ourselves acclimated, considering we’re from Texas and all. For this tour I’ve been lucky, I kidnapped my friend Shelley King,” she said. “ … We’ve been crashing each other’s gigs, tours and records forever. So I kidnapped her to come along on this one, and we’re going to have a good time.”
Released in October 2021, “Tempting Fate” displays Wonderland’s guitar work and songwriting chops, which had NPR describing it as Stevie Ray Vaughn mixed with Janis Joplin. Such a combination may be hard to fathom, but just press “play” and listen to it. “Rock-injected blues” is what the Austin Chronicle called it. But Wonderland is just happy to play what she plays, whatever it is that may fall out of her fingertips.
“I don’t know, honestly. It always kind of blows my mind. I always kind of play what comes to me. I’m surprised that it’s called blues. That’s cool. It’s all good with me,” she said, adding being a professional musician still feels like a dream sometimes. “That’s what I live for. When I work, that’s it. You collect the ideas. You try to make something cohesive. If you’re lucky, you get with your friends to go do it. Then you try to stay on the road as long as you can with it. … We’re just lucky to come and play and be in the lineup.”
Audiences will be lucky to witness her electric guitar wizardry as well this weekend and may come away with an impression similar to another rock god’s.
“Hey, have you heard Carolyn Wonderland? She’s something else. She should be nationwide,” Bob Dylan once told Asleep At The Wheel’s Ray Benson.
For more information about this year’s festival, including the complete schedule, visit tellurideblues.com.
