For former top CIA agent Robert Baer, telling the story of one of the most infamous acts of espionage in American history in his latest book required a different approach than his previous best-sellers.
Typically chronicling his own experiences during his time in international intelligence, "The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin's Russia" included four years of research and interviews with former government officials, said Baer, who currently calls Ophir home. Like an investigative reporter, the new book outlines the very real possibility that a former high-ranking CIA agent was a KGB spy. Though never caught and formally indicted like others had been during the height of the Cold War, the double agent has been historically referred to as “the fourth man.”
“It's a little unbelievable that someone at the very top of the CIA was a Russian spy. It's out of movies,” Baer said, adding he regularly bounced ideas and questions that came up throughout the process off of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author James Risen. “ … It was interesting. It was fascinating for me, and then I was obsessed by the story.”
Baer will talk about his latest book at the Wilkinson Public Library Wednesday (today) at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Authors Uncovered series, which is a collaboration with Between the Covers Bookstore. The local bookshop will be selling Baer’s book as well.
“In addition to being a decorated former CIA agent and best-selling author, Bob Baer is a community member and generously approached us about doing a talk at the library. We would have said yes, no matter what, but the fact that his new book is, in part, about the rise of Putin makes it especially relevant right now. The current invasion of Ukraine did not come out of nowhere, and I think we are all looking forward to hearing Bob’s insights,” library adult programs specialist Laura Colbert said.
After the conviction of KGB spy Aldrich Ames in 1994, the CIA launched an investigation to make sure there wasn't another double agent in its ranks. Led by three of the CIA’s best spy hunters — Sandy Grimes, Jeanne Vertefeuille and Diana Worthen, women who devoted their lives to counterintelligence — its existence was known only to a few. They methodically investigated their own bosses and colleagues, turning up loose threads, suspicious activity and shocking intelligence from the CIA’s best Russian asset. In the end, they came to a startling conclusion that, whether true or not, would shake American intelligence to its core, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse game with enormous geopolitical stakes. Along with Aldrich, CIA officer Edward Lee Howard and FBI agent Robert Hanssen were also found guilty of espionage during the 1980s.
Spies and moles may seem like bygone Cold War history, but given Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine with Vladimir Putin behind the wheel, the skeletons America would rather keep hidden are emerging.
“We missed there was a coup in Russia. That's very clear that Putin and a bunch of KGB guys just took over the government in 1999. And because we had no sources, none, and I've got a lot of emails from people in policy at the time, we didn't have any sources in the KGB or in Russian intelligence by 1998-99, we weren’t aware this coup was going on,” Baer said. “And people say, ‘Why is it relevant?’ Well, you have KGB officer who has brought us to the brink of World War III. That sounds relevant to me.”
He added that Russia “played the long game,” as Putin created a network of former KGB officials that now runs one of the largest nuclear powers on the planet.
“The book is really a counterintelligence thriller, because I have to take the reader through the whole damn thing, you know, where it started, why it started, what the evidence is,” he added. “And then on top of that is I don't have all the evidence, the FBI has got more, the CIA has more. I can't come to any conclusions myself. It's a very textured book, as well as a thriller, because I put all the possible suspects up, and the reader has to decide who's guilty here.”
Baer is one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history. Over several decades he served everywhere from Iraq to New Delhi and racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. He was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal for his efforts. He is the author of several bestsellers: "The Company We Keep," written with his wife, Dayna, that tells the story of a real-life “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” saga; "Sleeping with the Devil," about the Saudi royal family and its relationship with the United States; "See No Evil," which recounts Baer’s years as a top CIA operative, and "The Devil We Know." "See No Evil" was the basis for the acclaimed film “Syriana,” which earned George Clooney an Oscar for his portrayal of Baer.
