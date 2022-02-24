The celebration of Mardi Gras — the brief, intense period of partying preceding Lenten fasting — is more closely associated with the City of New Orleans than downtown Ridgway. But the jam band Joint Point may be changing that.
Founded in Telluride — and named after a ski run — Joint Point’s Mardi Gras performances at the Sherbino Theater are well-loved and attended.
“Mardi Gras events are something we used to have years ago with Joint Point,” said Tricia Oakland, the Sherbino Theater’s programs manager. “They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, you’re starting to reopen. How about another Mardi Gras dance party?’”
Asked and answered: the party is tonight. Oakland considers the evening a happy harbinger of events to come. “Last fall, we were still requiring masks. There was no bar service. Things were very limited,” Oakland said.
Though the Sherbino continues to require proof of vaccination for admittance, and plans to be “slow and deliberate” about revising such requirements, on Friday night, as Oakland put it dryly, “we’ll party like it’s 2019.”
Or, at least as much as possible under the circumstances. “People who purchased their tickets for upcoming events” have certain expectations about safety measures, Oakland pointed out. “Whatever revisions” take place going forward will therefore not be rushed. “That would not be the right move,” she said. “Our plan is to be intentional, and thoughtful.”
Following the Mardi Gras hooha, events at the Sherbino turn just that — more thoughtful — though no less entertaining. Next week brings the Sherbino Theater Company’s first indoor production in some time: a series of “amiably absurdist vignettes,” as the New York Times put it, set in midwinter, by playwright John Cariani, titled, “Almost, Maine.”
“This is a beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise endings (not all of them happy) and passing references to characters from other vignettes, which slyly tell us more about them,” the Times said. “Mr. Cariana describes the play’s subject as ‘falling in and out of love.’ It is as much about the pain.”
The following week, on March 8, the fifth annual Women’s Adventure Film Tour — a celebration of seven short films celebrating female excellence in climbing, ultra-trail-running, distance swimming, mountain biking and more — arrives at the Sherb. On March 10, author and advocate Jesse Maloney, who teaches at Dine College and resides on Navajo Nation, will recount “life on the reservation through the lens of the pandemic.”
There’s also a performance that week — “A big week,” Oakland said — by folk duo Moors & McCumber, followed by a “wonder-filled concert” from percussionist (and seven-time-Grammy nominee) Will Clipman, who is perhaps best known for his work with Native American flutist Carlos Nakai.
The drum-and-flute musician “will also hold a mask-making workshop, where you’ll work with someone to create a storyline, and a mask, and an internal performance,” Oakland said. Later in the month more fantasy — this time outsized — and music arrives, when the March Fourth marching band plays the Sherbino. The band’s appearance brings us full circle: March Fourth’s members are from the Pacific Northwest, but the group is closely associated with New Orleans, and Mardi Gras — and its appearance is more spectacle than mere ‘concert.’ Anyone who has seen March Fourth at outdoor events in this region may well wonder how a single, small stage like the Sherbino’s can possibly contain this sprawling, colorful assemblage of musicians and acrobats (including stilt-walkers).
“It will take a little magic to fit them in here,” Oakland said, “but our house manager has assured me it can be done. It will definitely sell out” (March Fourth concerts always do), “but you can purchase tickets now — and I would.”
To see a complete lineup of events and for tickets, visit sherbino.org.
