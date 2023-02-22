Wednesday, February 22
1) Travis Fisher is on piano at a happy hour Chamber Music Concert in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery tonight from 5-6 p.m. There’s no admission charge.
2) Telluride Rotary Club members gather for happy hour this evening from 5:45-7 p.m. at Black Iron, in Mountain Village.
3) Mark your calendar: A few tickets remain for the Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Sneak Peak Fashion Show Thursday and the Fashion Gala Friday in the Telluride Conference Center (the Saturday Gala is sold out). Purchase tickets at tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
Thursday, February 23
1) Telluride Gold Kings play tonight in the Sheridan’s Historic Bar from 6-8 p.m.
2) More live music: The Sheridan Opera House presents An Evening with Martin Sexton at 8 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
3) The Telluride AIDS Benefit’s ‘Sneak Peak’ Fashion Show is this evening at the Telluride Conference Center at 7 p.m. Visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org for tickets.
Friday, February 24
1) The Sheridan Opera House presents An Evening with John Oates tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com.
2) The Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Gala Fashion Show is this evening at the Telluride Conference Center at 7 p.m. Visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org for tickets
3) The band Augustus performs in Ridgway's historic Sherbino Theater tonight; SmutDolly is the opener. Show time is 8 p.m.; purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
Saturday, February 25
1) Telluride Gay Ski Week begins today, and continues through March 4. For a complete rundown of events, visit telluridegayski.com.
2) Listen to free live music today and tomorrow (perhaps over the beverage of your choice) at Altezza, in The Peaks Lodge, from 4-7 p.m.
3) The magic show Mind Blown: Telluride consistently wows crowds (visit TripAdvisor.com to see the ratings). Catch it at The Peaks Resort and Spa tonight at 7:30 p.m.
4) The Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Gala Fashion Show is sold out Saturday night, but you can be added to the waitlist for the Afterparty this evening in the Sheridan Opera House, featuring DJ James Patterson, from 10:30 p.m. on. Visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org to sign up.
Sunday, February 26
1) Have a hankering for Thin Mints? It’s Girl Scout Cookie time! Pick up a box or two at Heritage Plaza this afternoon from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
2) The Infamous Stringdusters are in concert tonight and tomorrow at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. Head to sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
2) Telluride Gay Ski Week is just beginning! See a list of events at telluridegayski.com.
3) AA meetings are seven days a week at Christ Church in downtown Telluride. The meeting today is at 5:30 p.m. See the front-page calendar of the Telluride Daily Planet for additional meeting times.
Monday, February 27
1) Shop the TAB Sample Sale today at the Ah Haa School for the Arts, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
2) The films ‘Close’ and ‘A Man Called Otto’ play nightly at the Nugget Theatre. through Thursday. Visit nuggettheatre.com for show times.
3) The Infamous Stringdusters are in concert this evening at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. (it's the second night of a two-night stint). Visit sheridanoperahouse.com to purchase tickets.
Tuesday, February 28
1) The Sheridan SHOW Bar hosts a TAB Designer Trunk Show today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
2) Looking ahead: The band Dopapod is in concert tomorrow night at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
3) Telluride Theatre’s ‘mostly true’ retelling of Wesley Powell’s expedition down the Colorado River, ‘Men On Boats,’ opens at the Black Box Theatre at the Palm Thursday at 7 p.m. The production is suitable for ages 13 and up; purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
